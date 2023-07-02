NASCAR Cup: Chicago race start time moved up

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has moved up the start time of Sunday’s Grant Park 220 NASCAR Cup Series street-course race in Chicago for weather-related reasons. The race, scheduled for an approximate 4:30 p.m. local (5:30 p.m. ET) start, now is scheduled to take the green flag at 4:05 p.m.

The live race broadcast on NBC still is scheduled for a 4 p.m. start.

Sunday’s schedule in Chicago also will include part of a NASCAR Xfinity Series race. The Loop 121 ran to 25 of 55 scheduled laps Saturday before it was red-flagged for lightning. That race is scheduled to resume at 10 a.m.

