NASCAR Cup: Chris Buescher closes regular season with Daytona win

Chris Buescher closed the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series regular season with his first-career superspeedway win Saturday night in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. It was his third win of the season, all coming in the last five races.

“We certainly have the momentum on our side right now,” Buescher said. “Shoot, for playoff points, that’s a huge step in the right direction. That puts us in a great spot, here, to head through the first round and all the way to Phoenix, but there are so many races along the way that I feel like we have such a good shot at. To get this done here today, oh man, this is so cool. That’s an RFK win right there. That was as much Brad (Keselowski) driving or maybe even more than me down here tonight, but so cool to be right here in victory lane.”

Buescher’s teammate and car co-owner Brad Keselowski finished second for a Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing one-two.

The race went into overtime, going 163 laps instead of a scheduled 160, as a result of a lap-156 incident that included Ryan Preece getting airborne and flipping 10 times before landing right-side-up. The crash was set off by contact from Erik Jones, and Preece’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe was collected after leading 67 laps.

Preece was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Briscoe gave up the lead during a final green-flag cycle of stops on lap 147. When the cycle completed a lap later, another of his teammates, Kevin Harvick, was the new leader.

Harvick was first on the overtime restart but Keselowski pushed Buescher by Harvick for the lead when the race returned to green on lap 162.

Harvick, then, fell to ninth by the checkered flag.

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace claimed the one playoff berth that remained ahead of Saturday’s race. He headed to Daytona provisionally in the last advancing spot and cemented it with a 12th-place race finish.

Wallace joined the following drivers, who clinched playoff berths ahead of the daytona race: Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Keselowski, Buescher, Ross Chastain, Ryan Blaney, Harvick, Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell.

Meanwhile, Truex secured the regular season championship and the 15 bonus points that go with it. He entered Saturday night’s race as the points leader with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Hamlin the only driver with a chance to take the honor from him. Truex finished 24th and Hamlin 26th at Daytona.

Truex won the 35-lap opening stage after taking the lead from Hamlin on the last lap of the stage. After losing the lead, Hamlin fell back to eighth by stage-end. Another JGR driver, Bell, was second at the end of stage one.

Briscoe started on the pole and led significant laps early until Hamlin took the lead on lap 23.

The 65-lap second stage ended with a large crash on lap 95. When the smoke cleared, Keselowski was the stage winner, and the race was red-flagged.

Busch began stage two with a pit-road penalty for his crew going over the pit wall too soon, but he was the race leader by lap 90. Blaney and Ty Gibbs drafted by Busch for the top-two positions in the running order. The new front runners, then, became the start of the stage-ending crash that wound up involving nearly half of the race field after Daniel Suarez made contact with Gibbs that turned Gibbs into Blaney. Hamlin, Bell, Alex Bowman, A.J. Allmendinger and Stenhouse also were among the drivers involved.

“I felt like I was getting a great push,” Gibbs said. “I feel like all of our teammates were working really well together tonight. I may have got a push in a bad spot, but we were going for the stage win. I want to thank Christopher for all of the pushes he gave me. I really do.”

Logano was first off pit road after the first stage, and Allmendinger and Chase Elliott also led laps before the three drivers waged a three-wide battle up front on lap 52.

A few laps later, Allmendinger, Gibbs and Chastain were three-wide up front. Chastain took command of the lead on lap 60.

Blaney and Stenhouse led laps before the first green-flag cycle of pit stops got underway on lap 81. After being one of the last to pit, Harrison Burton was up front when the cycle completed by lap 87.

Busch was first off pit road after stage two, but the Stewart-Haas Racing duo of Briscoe and Aric Almirola stayed out to restart in the too-two positions.

Almirola finished third at Daytona for an all-Ford top-three. Elliott finished fourth, and in a must-win situation to make the playoffs, failed to advance for the first time in his eight-year Cup career. Almirola also failed to advance.

Logano rounded out the top-five.

Alex Bowman also missed the playoffs with a sixth-place finish Saturday night.

Busch and Byron finished seventh and eighth at Daytona. Corey LaJoie rounded out the top-10.