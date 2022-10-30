NASCAR Cup: Christopher Bell advances with Martinsville win

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – OCTOBER 30: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 DeWalt Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on October 30, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Win and advance would be a fitting mantra for Christopher Bell as of late. After advancing to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoff round of eight by winning the final race in the round of 12, Bell made the championship four by winning the Xfinity 500, the final race in the round of eight, Sunday at Martinsville Speedway.

“Mom and Dad, we did it. Wow. I can’t believe it, man,” Bell said. “To come here in Martinsville, this place has always been so tough on me. Just pre-race, looking up, seeing all the fans, this place is packed. I don’t even know what to say. Just thank you so much to DeWalt, Rheem, Toyota, everyone on this Joe Gibbs Racing 20 team. They believed in me since day one. We went to Xfinity and did pretty well, struggled on the Cup side for the first little bit. They stayed with me. Very appreciative to be here. I don’t even know what to say.”

Bell’s latest win was the 200th Cup Series win for Joe Gibbs Racing.

With the win, Bell joined Logano as championship four drivers advancing with round of eight wins. Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain will round out the four-driver championship battle in a week at Phoenix Raceway by virtue of the points standings.

Chastain provided the highlight of the race to overtake Denny Hamlin for the final title slot. Riding the wall around the track, Chastain raced from 10th to fifth on the final lap with a lap faster than the pole-winning lap recorded the day before. According to Chastain, it was a move he used in a video game when he was eight years old but didn’t know if it would really work.

“I don’t know what you want to call it,” Chastain said of his last-lap move. “I’m proud that we had a chance. That’s all that we ask for. Like I said, it was the combination of the last few weeks and the previous 34 races to get us here. That’s all we ask for.

“Yeah, I took a crazy move that nobody would have ever thought. When I committed, I had no idea if it would work. With the access gate off turn four, I didn’t know if it would catch me and stop me. But I knew that I would try, and it wasn’t going to hurt us.”

Chastain was credited with a fourth-place finish after Brad Keselowski’s car failed post-race inspection for not meeting minimum weight. Keselowski took the checkered flag in fourth but was credited with a last-place finish.

Hamlin finished the race fifth after leading a race-high 203 laps and missed playoff advancement by four points.

Kyle Larson finished second. Ryan Blaney also was eliminated from championship contention after a third-place finish.

“It just wasn’t quite enough,” Blaney said. “It was a wild day. I didn’t think we were great to start. We kind of faded at the end of that first stage, but we got better throughout the night, which is good, and found ourselves in second on the second-to-last run and kind of ran the 20 (Bell) down. I got to him, and then, you burn your stuff up trying to pass somebody. There weren’t many passes for the lead tonight, and then, the last restart, I thought I was in a good spot on the bottom. I thought more pandemonium was gonna happen than that, and the 20 got down and he was able to kind of go to work, and I couldn’t really get going as good. It’s unfortunate not to transfer, but proud of the effort. I didn’t do a great job the last two weeks and put us in a bad spot, but I’m proud of everyone all year, and we’ll try to go run well at Phoenix.”

Hamlin dominated the race until he went from the lead to fourth with a slow pit stop during a lap-320 caution for a hard crash for Austin Dillon because of a right-front brake rotor failure.

Hamlin lost positions on three yellow-flag pot stops in the final 200 laps of the 500-lap race.

Bell got off pit road first during the Dillon caution and led most of the remainder of the race for a total of 150 laps led. Varying pit strategies, though, put Bell in sixth with four new tires for a restart following the sixth and final caution for Landon Cassill with 34 laps to go.

Chase Briscoe restarted with the lead after staying out. Despite his older tires Briscoe ran up front until Bell retook the lead with five laps to go. By the checkered flag, Briscoe was ninth and was eliminated from the playoffs.

“Yeah, that was kind of the only play I felt like we really had,” Briscoe said. “I was honestly surprised nobody else stayed out in front of me. We couldn’t really pass all day long, so we knew if we restarted eighth, where I think we were running, we probably would have run seventh or eighth. I thought it was gonna work for a second. I thought if the race was 10 less laps I was probably gonna win, but I just fell off a cliff really hard, there, at the end. It’s unfortunate, but I had a shot. The penalty early in the race killed us. Like I said, it was really hard to pass and had to scrap and claw position by position and it took us a really long time to get back up there, but I thought our car was pretty good towards the end. It would have been nice to be on even tires, for sure. I felt like we had a car capable of running up front and battling for the win, but that was really the only play we had left.”

Briscoe was penalized for removing his gas can from his pit stall after stage one.

Hamlin won both of the 130-lap stages in the first 260 laps of the race. He was one of three race leaders in the opening stage after taking the lead from Chase Elliott on lap 121.

After starting on the front row alongside Hendrick Motorsports teammate and pole sitter Larson, Elliott took the lead from Larson on lap 69. By the end of the first stage, Larson was in fourth, also losing positions to Hamlin and Cole Custer.

After getting off pit road during the caution that followed stage one, Hamlin continued as the race leader and ran up front the entire second stage.

Elliott and Larson remained in second and third throughout stage two.

Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick pulled his car into the garage and climbed out, retiring from the race before lap 200 because he wasn’t feeling well.

The first half of the race ran incident-free. The first caution of the race for an on-track incident came on lap 274 when Keselowski spun because of contact from Chastain.

“We were solid all day,” Keselowski said. “We had the spin, there, early and recovered from that. We had a good call at the end by Matt McCall (crew chief) to take two tires, but we just weren’t quite strong enough. We kept locking up the left-front and had a good shot at it. I was gonna cross over the 14 (Briscoe), and he parked it, and then, everybody ran over me from behind and just never got another shot at it, so that was unfortunate, but, overall, it was a really good race for our team and another day of solid progress.”

Logano was one of a few drivers who pitted during the caution because of a fire in his car.

Logano finished sixth. William Byron also was eliminated from the playoffs after a seventh-place finish. Darrell “Bubba” Wallace finished eighth.

Elliott was the lowest-finishing playoff driver in 10th.