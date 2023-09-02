NASCAR Cup: Christopher Bell begins playoffs with Darlington pole

By AMANDA VINCENT

Christopher Bell led a Joe Gibbs racing front-row sweep and Toyota top-three sweep in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Saturday. With a 29.065-second/169.193 mph lap in the final round, Bell claimed the pole for Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500, the first round of the 2023 playoffs. It’s Bell’s third pole in the last eight races.

Bell’s JGR teammate Denny Hamlin qualified second, and Tyler Reddick, in a 23XI Racing entry co-owned by Hamlin, qualified third.

Bell led group A drivers in round one of qualifying with a 28.985-second/169.660 mph lap. Reddick’s 28.800-second/170.750 mph lap among group B drivers was the fastest lap, overall, of round one.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Bell said. “My guys have done an amazing job giving me the balance I need to go out here and do it. We definitely got a gift being in group A; we’ve seen that since this car came out and this format came out.

“I wasn’t sure it was enough, but being in group one and getting the tires a little bit cooler got this (car) on the front row.”

The remaining seven positions in the top-10 of Sunday’s starting grid were claimed by Ford drivers, as no Chevrolets advanced to round two of qualifying. Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top-five in qualifying.

“That’s not a bad starting spot,” Blaney said. “It’s nice to start in the top-five and starting fourth. That’s really good. I’m proud of the effort today, and now, it’s just a matter of staying in it. Five hundred miles is a long race. It’s a super long race, and you can make mistakes real easy, so it’s just a matter of focusing in on tomorrow. It was a good effort today; we just have to keep improving.”

Joey Logano qualified sixth, Kevin Harvick seventh, Chris Buescher eighth and Michael McDowell ninth. Aric Almirola was the only non-playoff driver to advance to round to and qualify in the top-10 in 10th.

Kyle Busch was the highest-qualifying Chevrolet driver in 11th, but he’ll have to drop to the back for the start of Sunday’s race after his team replaced the toe link on his car. Busch hit the wall in practice.