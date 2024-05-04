NASCAR Cup: Christopher Bell claims another Kansas pole

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a 29.491-second/183.107 mph lap in the second of two laps of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, Christopher Bell claimed the pole for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400. It’s Bell’s 11th-career pole but his first of the season. It’s his third pole at Kansas, giving him a Kansas Speedway pole in each of the last three seasons.

Bell’s pole-winning lap was the only lap over 183 mph in the final round.

VIDEO: Bell’s post-qualifying press conference

“Qualifying on the intermediates has been really good for this team every since the introduction of the Next Gen car,” Bell said. “I can tell you right now that I live for this moment when it’s right on the verge of holding your foot down.

“It’s going to be a normal Kansas race. Whenever you get in the race, the pace slows down, and the top is, obviously, the preferred groove here, but you’re going to have to move around to pass. You have to be versatile.”

Ross Chastain qualified second to join Bell on the front row of the race starting grid. Noah Gragson qualified a career-best third.

“I feel like our Bass Pro Shops Mustang Dark Horse is really good in race trim, and we have good speed in qualifying,” Gragson said. “We just missed it a little bit to get the pole. I can’t say enough about our pickup from the first round to the second round and the hard work from all these guys. A lot of Dark Horses in the second round, so that is cool to see. Now, we are ready to go attack it tomorrow.”

As a Ford driver, Gragson joined Toyota’s Bell and Chevrolet’s Chastain to give all three manufacturers representation in the top-three.

In the opening round of qualifying, group B drivers had an advantage of cloud cover. As a result, speeds among group B drivers were faster than in group A. Group B driver Kyle Larson’s round-one lap of 29.460 seconds/183.299 mph was the fastest lap, overall, of the qualifying session.

Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott’s 29.653-second/182.106 mph lap led group A in round one.

Larson qualified fourth and Elliott ninth.

A third Hendrick driver, 2024 three-time race winner William Byron, also was in group A. He hit the wall on his qualifying attempt and will start in the back.

Ford dominated group A in the opening round, as Elliott, in a Chevrolet, was the only no -Ford driver from group A to advance to round two. But in group B, only Chevrolets and Toyotas, no Fords, advanced to the final round.

The eventual pole sitter was fifth in group B with a 29.667-second/182.020 mph lap.

Other drivers advancing to the final round and qualifying in top-10 positions include Kyle Busch in fifth, Ty Gibbs in sixth, Austin Cindric in seventh, Michael McDowell in eighth and Chase Briscoe in 10th.