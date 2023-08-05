NASCAR Cup: Christopher Bell claims pole at MIS

By AMANDA VINCENT

Christopher Bell claimed the pole for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 with a 37.232-second/193.382 mph lap in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday. The pole-winning lap was the fastest pole-winning lap in the Cup Series since the 2020 Daytona 500 and notched Bell his sixth-career pole, his second of the 2023 season.

“This is obviously a very important manufacturer race track but more importantly this pole is a big momentum boost for this No. 20 group,” Bell said. “You know we’ve been on the struggle bus a little bit, and a lot of it has been my doing. It’s been a great Saturday. Hopefully, we can keep it up and put a great race together tomorrow.”

Bell will share row one of Sunday’s starting grid with Ross Chastain.

Three of the four Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas qualified in the top-five. Bell’s teammates Ty Gibbs and Martin Truex Jr. qualified third and fifth, respectively.

Chris Buescher qualified fourth.

All six Toyotas entered in the race made their first-round qualifying attempts in group B. Gibbs led the group in the opening round with a 37.225-second/193.418 mph lap. The eventual pole sitter was third among the five who advanced from group B.

Joey Logano led group A drivers in round one with a 37.422-second/192.400 mph lap. He wound up qualifying sixth.

Qualifying seventh through 10th were William Byron, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott.