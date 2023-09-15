NASCAR Cup: Christopher Bell claims third-straight pole

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 15: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Reser’s Fine Foods Toyota, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 15, 2023 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Another week, another pole for Christopher Bell seems to be the theme, as of late, on qualifying day for the NASCAR Cup Series. Bell recorded a 15.109-second/126.997 mph lap in the second and final round of qualifying at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Friday to claim the pole for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race, the elimination race of the first round of the playoffs. The latest pole is Bell’s third-straight and hid fifth, overall, of the season.

“So 500 laps tomorrow is an extremely long time,” Bell said. “If I’ve learned anything, I’ve learned that qualifying means nothing for the race, but we’ve got a great pit stall, again, great starting spot. Man, I’m excited. I love this race track.”

Saturday’s race will take the green flag with an all-Joe Gibbs Racing front row, as Bell’s teammate Denny Hamlin qualified second.

“I mean, it doesn’t get much closer to that,” Bell said of barely bettering Hamlin. “What was it, a .109 to a .117? At Bristol, that’s just crazy tight. So really, really proud of this team. All of the mechanics, all the engineers that work back at Joe Gibbs Racing putting this 20 car together are just doing an amazing job, and we’ve been able to show that through qualifying, really, all year long.

Bell and Hamlin also were the leaders in the opening round of qualifying. Bell was fastest among group A drivers in round one with a 15.111-second/126.980 mph lap. Hamlin’s 15.062-second/127.393 mph lap led group B in round one.

Kyle Larson was fastest in practice and was the last driver to make a qualifying attempt among group A drivers in round. After getting loose on his qualifying attempt, he wound up 18th and last in the group and wound up 36th and last at the end of qualifying.

William Byron and Michael McDowell qualified third and fourth for second-row spots on the race starting grid. A third JGR driver, Martin Truex Jr., qualified fifth.

All four Gibbs drivers advanced to round two and qualified inside the top-10. Ty Gibbs qualified eighth. His final-round lap mirrored Chase Elliott’s lap in the round, but Elliott garnered the seventh starting spot.

Other top-10 qualifiers included Brad Keselowski in sixth, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. in ninth and Corey LaJoie in 10th.