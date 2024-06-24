NASCAR Cup: Christopher Bell completes New Hampshire sweep

By AMANDA VINCENT

Christopher Bell won the USA Today 301 on wet-weather tires in overtime in near darkness Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. The win completed a weekend sweep for Bell, who also won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at NHMS on Saturday, and was his third win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. It also was Bell’s second-career Cup win at the track.

VIDEO: Bell’s post-race press conference

“I love this place. It is absolutely amazing,” Bell said. “This place – I don’t know – it has been special to me since we came here for that late-model race back in, I think, 2015. This one was different, though. Rain tires, the track was really slippery; it was just so much fun out there in those adverse conditions. The track was changing around so much. That was one a lot of fun, and I’m really happy for our partners – Rheem, Toyota, Dewalt. We have Watts on the car again. I think we we’ve won every time they have been on the car. Just a really cool weekend.”

VIDEO: Car owner Joe Gibbs, crew chief Adam Stevens talk about NHMS win

Chase Briscoe got by Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Josh Berry on the last lap to finish second. Berry was third. Kyle Larson and Chris Buescher rounded out the top-five.

“What a whirlwind. Two hours ago, we couldn’t even run 25th,” Briscoe said. “The rain saved us. Just an awesome recovery for our Zep Ford. I always joke that this is one of my worst race tracks, so to run second is kind of surprising, to be honest with you. The rain definitely helped us. If it wasn’t for the rain, we were going to, literally, run 24th, probably. We had a couple of good restarts, and the guys did a good job of understanding the rain balance. I think we learned a lot when we did it at Richmond. We needed a good turnaround day, and it definitely didn’t start that way, but I am glad that it ended up that way, for sure.”

The race was scheduled for 301 laps but was extended to 305 laps after a lap-300 caution for a Brad Keselowski spin. The Keselowski caution was the 14th of the race.

Bell led a race-high 149 of those 305 laps.

The checkered flag waved on Sunday’s race approximately six hours after the initial green flag. An over two-hour red-flag period for rain and lightning suspended the race at lap 219. After the race resumed on a wet track, the remaining distance was contested on the wet-weather tires new to NASCAR oval races.

“I think just trials and tribulations on the wet-weather tires,” Bell said. “We did it in Richmond, and we learned from that on what my car needed and how I needed to drive it and they – Adam Stevens (crew chief) and my team — were able to make great adjustments to get this thing where it was driving really good on rain tires.”

Tyler Reddick was the leader when the race resumed. Bell took the lead from Reddick on a lap-242 restart from a lap-235 caution for a Ross Chastain spin.

Bell led the remainder of the race.

The yellow flag waved five more times over the course of the remaining laps, including a lap-256 caution for a Corey LaJoie spin and another caution on lap 265 for an incident involving Austin Dillon, Noah Gragson and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.

After teams went to the wet-weather tire, NASCAR mandated when teams could change tires and implemented non-competitive pit stops on the still-wet pit road.

Teams installed their second sets of the wet-weather tires during the Dillon/Gragson/Wallace caution and their third during s lap-284 caution for a Carson Hocevar spin.

Ryan Blaney was second to Bell for the lap-293 restart after the Hocevar caution, but Blaney and Michael McDowell spun, bringing out another yellow flag.

The race already was under its eighth caution when rain interrupted. The yellow flag waved for a Kyle Busch spin on lap 216.

Reddick took the race lead by staying out after the second stage of the race. Reddick and McDowell were the only two drivers who stayed out. Larson was among a group of drivers who pitted for two tires. Previous top-two and Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. took four tires. Truex lost additional positions because of a slow pit stop.

Cautions came frequently in the 25 laps before the red flag, including a lap-194 caution for a Chase Elliott/Joey Logano crash.

Larson was up to second by a lap-201 yellow flag for a LaJoie wreck resulting from contact from Ryan Preece. Hamlin was second to Reddick when Truex wrecked on lap 210.

Blaney, then, replaced Hamlin in second by the lap-216 caution.

Bell won the 70-lap opening stage after taking the lead from pole sitter Elliott on lap 42.

Logano took second from Elliott just before stage-end. Elliott was third when stage one completed.

Bell’s JGR teammate Hamlin won the 115-lap second stage at lap 185 with Truex in second. Hamlin took the lead by staying out during a lap-142 caution for a Daniel Hemric spin, the first caution of the race for an on-track incident.

Truex took second soon after the lap-160 restart.

Bell was the leader and Truex second until a cycle of green-flag pit stops. Bell gave up the lead to pit during the cycle on lap 125. He was back up to second with Todd Gilliland having yet to pit when the Hemric caution came out.

Although they had pitted recently, most of the race field, along with Gilliand, returned to the pits during the yellow flag.

The second stage also included a caution for a Busch/Gragson wreck on lap 164.

Bell was fourth at the end of stage two. Logano was third.

Reddick finished the USA Today 301 in sixth. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished seventh, John Hunter Ndmechek eighth, Truex ninth, and Chastain was 10th.

“Yeah, it was a really interesting day; that is for sure,” Reddick said. “It was a real shame we couldn’t find victory lane today in our SiriusXM Toyota Camry, but for us to take a risk and have a potential to win the race if it continued to rain and to turn that into a top-10 finish is good for our team. We will take the sixth place finish, and move on from it and get ready for the next one, but it was, certainly, an interesting day and a wild experience.”