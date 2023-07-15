NASCAR Cup: Christopher Bell leads JGR front-row sweep at New Hampshire

By AMANDA VINCENT

Christopher Bell will attempt to defend his win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway last season from the pole Sunday in the Crayon 301. With a 30.52–second/124.781 mph lap in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying Saturday, Bell claimed his fifth-career Cup Series pole but his first of the 2023 season.

“I love going up to New Hampshire Motor Speedway; it’s been a really good race track for me in the past,” Bell said ahead of the race weekend. “The track is really unique in the fact that turns one and two are really smooth, three and four are very rough. It’s very flat everywhere but has a little more banking running up the track in lane two and three; there’s no where else in the country that’s like it.”

Joe Gibbs Racing swept the front row in qualifying Saturday with Bell’s teammate Martin Truex Jr. joining Bell on the front row for Sunday’s starting grid.

Truex also was fast in round one of qualifying, leading group A drivers with a 30.375-second/125.393 mph lap. Bell was among drivers in group B and was third in the group in the opening round.

Joey Logano led group B in round one of qualifying with a 30.318-second/125.628 mph lap before winding up fourth to share row two on the grid with fellow-Ford driver and third-place starter Aric Almirola.

Ford drivers claimed three of the top-five starting spots for Sunday’s race with Logano’s Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney in fifth.

Both 23XI Racing drivers advanced from group A in the opening round to round two to qualify in the top-10. Tyler Reddick qualified sixth and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. in eighth. Sandwiched between the 23XI duo was William Byron.

Brad Keselowski qualified ninth. Kyle Busch advanced from round one but wound up 10th without posting a round-two lap after backing his car into the wall.

“I think we can fix this one,” Busch’s crew chief Randall Burnett said. “The backup car has a lot of work to do, anyway. So we’ll try to fix this one up and see what we’ve got. We’ll be alright for tomorrow.”