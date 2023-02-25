NASCAR Cup: Christopher Bell on pole at ACS after qualifying cancelled

By AMANDA VINCENT

Rain at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., on Saturday resulted in the cancellation of NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying. Christopher Bell will start on the pole for Sunday’s Pala Casino 400.

“I really enjoy Fontana the race track, but it hasn’t liked me back,” Bell said. “Statistically, it is one of my worst race tracks, but I really enjoy the challenge of it and the layout of it. Hopefully, we have a good showing this time.”

The starting grid for Sunday’s race was determined by a formula that included owner points and fastest laps and finishing order from the previous race, the Daytona 500 on Feb. 19.

The Cup Series garage at ACS will remain closed all day Saturday.

Bell will share the front row of the grid with Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Joey Logano and Alex Bowman will start in row two.