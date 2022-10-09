NASCAR Cup: Christopher Bell rides new tires to Roval win

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 09: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 DeWalt Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 09, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Christopher Bell advanced to the round of eight of the 2022 Cup Series playoffs by winning the Bank of America Roval 400, the final race of the round of 12, at the Charlotte (N.C.) Speedway Roval on Sunday. It was Bell’s second win of the season.

“You just gotta be there at the end of these things,” Bell said. “I keep watching all these races where the fastest car doesn’t always win, and it’s been no secret that road courses have not been our strength this year. But we were just there at the right time. We, obviously, weren’t in a position to win. We rolled the dice, we gambled, and it paid off for us.”

Aside from the two cautions that divided the race into its three stages, the yellow flag didn’t wave again until lap 105 for debris. Bell was among a few drivers who pitted for new tires.

Chase Elliott restarted with the lead and A.J. Allmendinger alongside on the front row. When the restart got messy, Elliott and Allmendinger both ended up off-track, and Kevin Harvick took the lead. By the time the yellow flag waved again for curbing coming loose on the backstretch chicane on lap 108, Bell was up to second on his new tires.

That caution sent the race into overtime, extending the race distance from its scheduled 109 laps to 112. Bell was able to get out in front of Harvick for the lead.

“I knew we were gonna have to have a perfect corner, there, with Christopher having such fresher tires,” Harvick said. “He was able to get through traffic and was able to roll through a little bit more speed in turn one, turn two, turn three and turn four and just got in front of me, but we were able to hold Kyle (Busch) off so it’s still a good day. Our Mobil 1 Ford Mustang guys did a great job of putting us in position and having a chance. We were half a lap there from being in the right spot. It didn’t all work out, but still a good day.”

Harvick finished second, Kyle Busch was third, Allmendinger fourth, and Justin Haley rounded out the top-five.

Elliott took the lead after a cycle of green-flag pit stops on lap 77. Tyler Reddick was the leader of the race before pitting on lap 74. Allmendinger was second before the cycle and stayed out even longer. Elliott, though, got on pit road a lap before Reddick to put himself in position to be the leader when the cycle completed.

The second half of the race was problematic for Trackhouse Racing teammates and playoff drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez. Chastain spent time in the garage for a suspension problem after hitting the wall on lap 83. Suarez, meanwhile, battled a power-steering problem that resulted in an extra pit stop for the addition of power-steering fluid on lap 92.

“Just a testament to the No. 1 Worldwide Express Chevy team to get my car back out there that quick,” Chastain said. “They got the suspension fixed and got us back out there to finish.”

Another playoff driver, reigning champion Kyle Larson, was on pit road with 10 laps to go for a lengthy pit stop to repair a suspension problem.

“As soon as I hit the wall. Yeah, you just give up that many spots,” Larson said. “You know it’s going to be close, and then, the caution, there. So, yeah, I just made way too many mistakes all year long. Made another one today, and it ultimately cost us a chance to go chase another championship. Just extremely mad at myself, because I let the team down a number of times this year and let them down in a big way today. We will keep fighting, and we will come back stronger. I will definitely come back stronger, smarter and make better moves out there. Just mad at myself. Bummer.”

Larson and Suarez were eliminated from championship contention with 35th and 36th-place finishes. Chastain advanced, though, despite finishing 37th.

Austin Cindric also was eliminated from the playoffs after finishing 21st at the Roval. Alex Bowman was eliminated after missing the last two races because of concussion-like symptoms.

Joey Logano won the first 25-lap stage and William Byron was second at lap 25 after Logano started on the pole and Byron alongside on the front row. They ran first and second, with Logano as the leader, the entire stage.

All three Team Penske drivers were in the top-five at the end of stage one. Aside from stage winner Logano, Ryan Blaney was fourth and Austin Cindric fifth.

Of the 12 playoff drivers, eight stayed out for stage points while much of the race field pitted under green late in the stage. Those eight drivers, then, pitted during the caution after the stage and were mired back in the field for the restart for stage two.

Chastain won the second stage that ended at lap 50 after Allmendinger and Reddick ran in the top-two most of the stage.

Reddick and Allmendinger restarted on the front tow for stage two, and on lap 31, Allmendinger took the lead. Allmendinger still was the race leader when many drivers, including Allmendinger and Reddick, pitted under green late in the stage.

Also late in stage two, Allmendinger reported a transmission issue that caused him to over-rev the engine.

After the round of pit stops completed under caution after stage two, Allmendinger and Reddick were back up front for the lap-56 restart, and Reddick took the lead.

Chris Buescher finished sixth, Reddick seventh and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. was eighth. Chse Briscoe was the only playoff driver other than Bell to finish in the top-10 in ninth. Austin Dillon finished 10th.

In addition to Bell and Chastain, other drivers advancing to the round of eight include Elliott, Briscoe, Denny Hamlin, Byron, Logano and Ryan Blaney.