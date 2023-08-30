NASCAR Cup: Christopher Bell, Ty Gibbs swap pit crews

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 05: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Rheem Toyota, prepares to qualify for the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 05, 2023 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joe Gibbs Racing is swapping pit crews between two of its NASCAR Cup Series teams — the No. 20 of driver Christopher Bell and the No. 54 of Ty Gibbs — ahead of the 2023 Cup Series playoffs. The 10-race playoffs begin Sunday evening at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Gibbs’ former crew (Bell’s new pit crew) consists of front-tire changer Blake Houston, rear-tire changer Michael Hicks, tire carrier Jacob Holmes, jackman Derrell Edwards, and fueler Peyton Moore.

Bell’s former crew (Gibbs’ new pit crew) consists of front-tire changer Jackson Gibbs, rear-tire changer Kevon Jackson, tire carrier Nick McBeath, jackman Braxton Brannon, and fueler Ian Anderson.

The change was made with the goal of improving Bell’s chances in contending for the series championship. Gibbs did not make the playoffs.

Gibbs’ pit crew has been one of the best in 2023. It won the Pit Crew Challenge at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway in May and has been third, overall, this season among full-time Cup Series pit crews with an average time of 11.254 seconds for a four-tire pit stop.

Bell’s pit crew ranks 20th. Gibbs’ pit crew has performed 13 four-tire pit stops this season faster than the fastest stop of 9.8096 by Bell’s crew, so far, this season.

William Byron’s No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports pit crew has bern fastest this season with a four-stop average time of 11.127 seconds.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on X (formerly Twitter) @autoracingdaily.