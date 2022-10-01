NASCAR Cup: Christopher Bell wins another pole at Talladega

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 01: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Sirius XM Toyota, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 01, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a 53.026-second/180.591 mph lap in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Saturday, Christopher Bell claimed the pole for Subday’s YellaWood 500, the second race in the playoff round of 12. Bell’s latest pole is his second-straight at Talladega, as he also was the pole winner when the Cup Series visited the track earlier this year.

“Speedway poles, they’re not much to do with me; it’s more so about the team, and with us winning the pole here in the spring, we thought that we would have a good shot at it, but you know, you can go from the back to the front and from the front to the back, you know, a handful of times before they pay the points that lap 60,” Bell said. “So, you know, I think that winning the pole is a great testimony to the team but really has no effect on the race tomorrow.”

Bell will share the front row with Kyle Larson.

While the top-four drivers in round two surpassed the 180 mph mark, Bell’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Denny Hamlin, was the only driver to do so in the opening round with a round-leading 53.117-second/180.281 mph lap.

Hamlin qualified third.

A third Toyota driver, Ty Gibbs in the No. 23 entry of 23XI Racing co-owned by Hamlin, also was among the 10 drivers who advanced to round two of qualifying. But as a result of a mechanical issue, Gibbs failed to make a lap in the final round. He wound up with the 10th spot on the race starting grid and likely will have to start in the back for Sunday’s race because of an unapproved adjustment.

Aric Almirola was the highest-qualifying nob-playoff driver in fourth.

“I think more and more, these speedway races are turning into track position races,” Almirola said. “You’ve got to run up front and score stage points and do all those things. I feel good about it. I feel like our Smithfield Ford Mustang has a lot of speed in it, obviously, from qualifying. That will parlay over into the race and people know you have a fast race car they want to work with you. You have more friends and more teammates.”

Chase Briscoe qualified fifth and Ross Chastain sixth. Noah Gragson qualified the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports entry usually driven by Alex Bowman in seventh as Bowman sits out with concussion-like symptoms.

Tyler Reddick qualified eighth, and William Byron was ninth to join Larson and Bowman in putting three of the four HMS cars in the top-10 for the start of Sunday’s race.