NASCAR Cup: Christopher Bell wins at Phoenix

By AMANDA VINCENT

Christopher Bell won the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday. After Chevrolets won the first race of the 2024 Cup Series season, the Toyota driver broke the winning streak in race four.

“This one feels really good,” Bell said. “You don’t get cars like that every often; just super, super proud, proud to be on this 20 car. This Rheem Camry was amazing today. I feel like we have capability of running races like this a lot. Hopefully, this is the first of many this year.”

Toyota dominated the race, leading all but 14 laps of the m 312-lap distance, but Ford took three of the top-five finishing positions with Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing teammates Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski in second and fourth and Ryan Blaney in fifth.

“I was really impressed with our Ford Mustang today; that was awesome,” Buescher said. “A heck of a comeback after a rough go the last couple of weeks. We had really fast race cars, and I am proud to be able to do that today. I didn’t quite see the 20 (Bell), there, at the end, so I know they were lights out. We have some work to do to get to that point. What thrills me is we were, by no means, perfect on balance, so we have a lot of room to make this thing better, which is awesome. It tells me we can go compete for that thing. I am proud of everybody and a great bounce back after a rough go last week, and did it with the same team, here, today, and it just goes to show that we are going to do these things together, win, lose or draw. That was almost a win today.”

Bell’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs finished third.

Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick were first and second when Kyle Busch spun, bringing out the fourth caution of the race on lap 197. Reddick took the lead on the lap-203 restart.

Pit strategies varied through two more cautions. Several drivers pitted during a lap-206 caution when Joey Logano spun from contact from John Hunter Nemechek, and Derek Kraus, Corey LaJoie, Josh Berry and Zane Smith were collected. Almost everyone else pitted when Hamlin spun trying to retake the lead from Reddick on lap 216.

Reddick gave up the lead to pit during Hamlin’s caution. Gibbs took two tires and restarted 10th. Bell was 20th for the restart on four new tires.

Martin Truex Jr. stayed out, despite last pitting during the caution at the end of stage two. Gibbs got up to second in a handful of laps. Bell, meanwhile, cracked the top-10 on lap 229 and the top-five on lap 252.

Bell took second from Gibbs on lap 261 to put himself in position to take the lead when Truex finally pitted on lap 271.

Reddick won the 60-lap opening stage after taking the lead from Gibbs on lap 58. Toyotas were first through fourth at the end of stage one with JGR drivers Gibbs and Hamlin in second and third and Erik Jones in fourth.

The JGR duo of Hamlin and Gibbs started the race on the front row with Hamlin as the pole sitter. Gibbs took the lead on the first lap and dominated the stage.

The first caution of the race came on lap seven when Kraus spun, and Austin Cindric and Austin Dillon were collected.

Toyota swept the stages when Bell won the 125- lap stage two on lap 185. Toyotas were first through third as stage two ended with Reddick in second and Hamlin third.

Hamlin and Reddick were first and second off pit road after stage one while Gibbs snd Jones lost positions. They still were first and second when a cycle of green-flag pit stops started on lap 116.

Hamlin beat Reddick off pit road, but the two drivers battled for position as pit stops continued. Reddick took the position on lap 134 and passed Todd Gilliland for the lead before Gilliland made his green-flag stop.

Hamlin also passed Gilliland for second, and Bell took third from Gilliland lap 145. Bell passed Hamlin for second on lap 169 and took the lead from Reddick on lap 181.

Hamlin returned to the lead, and Reddick was second after pit stops that followed stage two. Bell was back to 10th after his crew struggled with the right-rear wheel on his stop.

Ross Chastain was the only Chevrolet in the top-10 at the checkered flag. He finished sixth.

“There was a lot of fuel saving, there, at the end,” Chastain said. “We were not a sixth-place car. We had a lot of promise yesterday in qualifying, but it didn’t transfer through. It was more of what we had in practice. We definitely have some work to do. We want more. I don’t like watching these guys drive by us. We’ll be back in the shop on Tuesday to go to work and get ready for Bristol (Motor Speedway).”

Truex finished seventh, Michael McDowell eighth, Chase Briscoe ninth, and Reddick was 10th.

Reddick and Hamlin tied for most laps led, each running up front for 68 laps. Hamlin finished just outside the top-10 in 11th.