NASCAR Cup: Christopher Bell wins Food City Dirt Race

After three years, a driver considered an experienced dirt racer finally won the Food City Night race, the yearly NASCAR Cup Series dirt race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, on Sunday night. Christopher Bell claimed his first win of the season and the first Cup Series win of the year for Joe Gibbs Racing.

“Man, those were some of the longest laps of my life,” Bell said. “This place is so much fun, whether it’s dirt or concrete, and whenever the cushion got up there on the top, it was very, very tough, because you couldn’t drive it super hard, otherwise you would get sucked in. If you got your right-front into it, you would push a little, and if you got your right-rear into it, you would slide. It was just a lot of fun, but just so grateful to be here driving this No. 20 DeWalt Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing. That was a lot of fun.”

Tyler Reddick finished second, and Austin Dillon was third.

“It was a lot of fun, honestly, and really intense,” Reddick said. “Towards the end, there, definitely felt like I had a little bit more on the edge, and there in the closing laps, I thought I found it. Just hate it for everybody on this SiriusXM Toyota Camry TRD. Just needed to be a little bit closer than I was. Maybe with two to go, I could have made that move work. Obviously, coming into three and four on the white flag lap, we were going to see, but we’ll never know if it would have worked. Still a good rebound for us. We thought the track was going to take a different direction than it did as the race unfolded. As it worked out, our strategy wasn’t the best, but that was on me.”

The raced finished under caution, the 14th of the race, after Ross Chastain spun on the final lap.

Bell led throughout the final 100 laps of the 250-lap race, most of those laps with Chase Briscoe in second. Bell and Briscoe were on 75-lap older tires than most of the competition, and inside the final 40 laps, Briscoe challenged Bell for the lead.

Briscoe, though, lost second to Reddick with 27 laps remaining. By the checkered flag, Briscoe was back to fifth.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Finished fourth.

Kyle Larson led the entire 75-lap opening stage after starting on the pole to claim the stage-one win under the fourth caution of the race for a multi-car crash. Richard Childress Racing teammates Dillon and Kyle Busch ran second and Larson throughout the stage and finished the stage in that order after Dillon started the race on the front row and Busch also started in the top-five.

The first caution of the race also was for a multi-car incident involving Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., Joey Logano, William Byron and Todd Gilliland.

Logano eventually fell out of the race after continued contact.

“Someone wrecked in front of me, and I can’t say I really saw it, and they came down the race track and hit it with the right-front, and it broke the steering, and then, I hit the wall really hard after that,” Logano said. “That just kind of killed our car. It’s a bummer. We got caught up in pretty much everything from the beginning of the race. I was in the first couple of cautions right off the bat. We had a really good Mustang that could run its way back through the field, and we got our way back to 14th by the end of the first stage, and I was like, ‘Alright, I think we’re pretty good.’ And then, just got caught up in more of them.”

The yellow flag waved two other times in the first stage for single-car spins by Matt Crafton (subbing for Cody Ware) on lap 38 and Brad Keselowski on lap 58.

Reddick won the second stage that ended at lap 150. He lost the lead to Busch on lap 135 but retook the lead on lap 142. By the end of the stage, Busch was back to fifth, also losing positions to Dillon, Larson and Bell.

Reddick led most of the second 75-lap stage after leading a group of four drivers — also including 23XI Racing teammate Wallace, Martin Truex Jr. and Ty Dillon — in staying out after the first stage.

Stage two included four more cautions for single-car spins for Jonathan Davenport on lap 81, Michael McDowell on lap 88, Ryan Preece on lap 103 and Keselowski on lap 126.

Nine drivers, led by Bell, stayed out after stage two, and with pit stops completed, Bell restarted for the final 100 laps with the lead and Briscoe in second. Reddick restarted 10th and Larson 12th.

Larson, then, brought out the 10th caution of the race on lap 156, and on lap 175, an incident involving Preece and Larson resulted in the 11th yellow flag. Preece blamed Larson for contact between them earlier in the race. The final contact between the two put Larson out of the race.

“Yeah, I’m guessing he was paying me back for whatever I did earlier,” Larson said of Preece. “He ran me straight into the fence, and my car was broke and we crashed. It sucks, but I should just be mad at myself for spinning out earlier and putting myself back there. Just sucks.”

Cautions also came out for a Noah Gragson spin on lap 201 and a Busch spin on lap 235.

Justin Haley finished sixth in Sunday night’s race, Other top-10 finishers included Truex in seventh, Todd Gilliland eighth, Kevin Harvick ninth and McDowell in 10th.