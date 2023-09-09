NASCAR Cup: Christopher Bell wins pole at Kansas

By AMANDA VINCENT

Christopher Bell claimed the pole for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway by posting a 29.954-second/180.276 mph lap in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying Saturday. The only lap of the round over 180 mph garnered Bell his fourth pole of 2023 and his second straight.

“I love this place,” Bell said. “That was a lot of fun. Qualifying here is very intense, and that’s certainly all we had. Felt really good in practice today. Race trim is what it’s all about. Week after week we keep coming to the racetrack with cars that are capable of racing for wins, and I’m ready to put it all together.”

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Bell will share the front row Sunday with Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson. JGR and HMS drivers will occupy the first two rows of the Kansas starting grid, as Bell’s teammate Martin Truex Jr. qualified and Larson’s teammate Chase Elliott fourth.

Tyler Reddick led group A drivers in round one of qualifying with a 30.199-second/178.814 mph lap. In round two, he qualified fifth.

Ross Chastain’s 29.925-second/180.451 mph lap in round one led group B and was the fastest lap, overall, of the round. It was the only lap in the round under 30 seconds and over 189 mph. Eventual pole sitter Bell was second to Chastain in round one, group B.

Chastain qualified sixth in the final round.

Michael McDowell, the only Ford driver who advanced to round two, qualified seventh and Austin Dillon eighth. Reddick’s 23XI Racing teammate and defending race winner Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. qualified ninth, putting both team cars in the top-10.

William Byron qualified 10th but will have to drop to the back for Sunday’s green flag because of repairs made to correct a suspension problem found in practice.

Kyle Busch and Ty Gibbs failed to make qualifying attempts Saturday after both got into the wall in practice Saturday, Busch because of a flat right-rear tire and Gibbs because of a broken toe link.