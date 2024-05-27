NASCAR Cup: Christopher Bell wins shortened Coca-Cola 600

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Coca-Cola 600 didn’t go it’s full distance Sunday night at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. Rain resulted in the abbreviation at lap 249 of the 400-lap scheduled distance. Christopher Bell was the race leader at the stoppage and, therefore, the winner of the 2024 Coca-Cola 600 after leading a race-high 90 laps. It was his second win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

“Man, it feels so good,” Bell said. “To win or lose, just to have a great race to go off of, right? A race we led laps; we were able to pass cars; we lost the lead at times; we were able to drive back to the lead, had great pit stops. Yeah, this was a team effort, and it was amazing to have a good race. Hopefully, this is something we can build on and get back to being more consistent.”

Brad Keselowski was second and William Byron third.

Tyler Reddick finished fourth after falling to the back for the initial green flag and serving a pit-road pass-through penalty at the start of the race. He was penalized fir an unapproved adjustment to his car’s underwing after the car went through inspection.

Denny Hamlin finished fifth.

Kyle Larson didn’t make a lap in the race. NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Justin Allgaier started the race in Larson’s car as Larson completed the Indianapolis 500 that was delayed significantly by rain. After finishing 18th in Indianapolis, Larson flew to Charlotte Motor Speedway to complete the Coca-Cola 600. He arrived at the track as the race went under the weather-related caution that led to the red flag and, ultimately, the end of the race.

Allgaier finished the race in the 13th position.

The final caution for lightning and rain was the seventh race. The final caution of the race for an on-track incident was for a Corey LaJoie spin on lap 230.

Byron won the first 100-lap stage. Pole sitter Ty Gibbs was second.

Byron first took the lead from Gibbs on lap 73. Gibbs, then, beat Byron off pit road for the lead during a lap-88 caution for B.J. McLeod. Byron retook the lead on the lap-94 restart.

Gibbs started on the pole and led most of the laps before being passed by Byron. Gibbs gave up the lead to pit during the first cycle of green-flag stops on lap 44. He cycled back to the lead on lap 51.

Bell won stage two under caution at lap 200 after passing Byron on lap 189. Byron was second at the end of the stage. The caution was for a Harrison Burton spin on lap 197.

Bell was the leader when the yellow flag waved for Ryan Blaney on lap 159. Martin Truex Jr., Josh Berry, Daniel Suarez and Chase Elliott stayed out to restart first through fourth.

Elliott took the lead from Truex on lap 168. Elliott, then, lost the lead to Hendrick Motorsports teammate Byron on lap 170. Byron pitted during the Blaney caution.

The yellow flag waved, again, during the second stage — for a Noah Gragson spin on lap 172.

After stage one, Gibbs, Ross Chastain, Gragson and Hamlin stayed out while everyone else pitted. Chastain took the lead from Gibbs on the lap-111 restart.

On newer tires, Bell took the lead on lap 120.

Bell gave up the lead to pit during another cycle of green-flag stops on lap 147. He cycled back to the lead on lap 154.

Gibbs finished the race in the sixth position. Elliott finished seventh, Chastain eighth, Alex Bowman ninth and Josh Berry 10th.