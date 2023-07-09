NASCAR Cup: Christopher Bell’s team breaks impound rule at Atlanta

DOVER, DELAWARE – MAY 01: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Rheem Toyota, exits pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 at Dover International Speedway on May 01, 2023 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Christopher Bell has caught the ire of NASCAR officials ahead of Sunday night’s Quaker State 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, according to a tweet from NASCAR on FOX reporter Bob Pockrass (@BobPockrass).

According to Bell’s crew chief Adam Stevens, NASCAR took issue with how close a crew member got to the car while it was impounded. As a result, the car had to go through the inspection process, again, and the splitter on the car failed.

The issue has since been resolved, and the car has passed inspection.

The team will have car chief Chris Sherwood ejected from the AMS garage and pit area ahead of the race and Bell will have to start the race in the back. He qualified 34th.

