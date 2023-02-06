NASCAR Cup: Clash field set

By AMANDA VINCENT

The 27-car Busch Light Clash field was set by a series of heat races Sunday, prior to the main event. The top-five finishers of 25-lap heats advanced to the exhibition race for the NASCAR Cup Series, as did the top-three finishers of two 50-lap “last chance” heats.

Aric Almirola won the first heat and, as a result, the pole for the Clash. He started the first heat on the front row and took the lead from pole sitter Justin Haley with six laps remaining in the first 25 lapper.

The other drivers advancing from heat one to the Clash included Alex Bowman, Haley, Noah Gragson and 2022 Clash winner and reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano.

The first heat included one caution when Harrison Burton spun from contact from Gragson on lap three.

Martin Truex Jr. led drivers advancing from the second heat to the Clash to start the main event alongside Aric Almirola on the front row. Other drivers advancing from heat race two included Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick.

Harvick took the final transfer spot from Chase Elliott on the last lap of the heat.

Truex challenged heat two pole sitter and former Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Busch for the lead with seven laps to go in their heat race. After the two drivers traded the lead back-and-forth, Truex took the spot before a caution for an Austin Cindric spin resulting from contact from Kevin Harvick with five laps to go.

Another JGR driver, Denny Hamlin, won the third heat race after taking the lead from teammate and pole sitter Christopher Bell with 19 laps remaining in the third 25-lapper.

Bell was relegated to one of the “last chance” races after a spin from contact from Todd Gilliland, who was being pushed by Ryan Blaney, with three laps remaining. The resulting caution was second of the third heat. The other came three laps earlier when contact from Gilliland sent Brad Keselowski into a spin.

Chase Briscoe, Tyler Reddick, Blaney and Daniel Suarez also advanced to the Clash from heat three.

William Byron was the fourth heat winner of the day after starting on the pole and leading all 25 laps of the heat that ran caution-free. Also advancing from heat four were Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., Ross Chastain, Ryan Preece and Erik Jones.

A.J. Allmendinger started the final 25-lap heat on the front row next to Byron, but contact on the final lap sent him to a “last chance” heat race.

Michael McDowell dominated the first “last chance” race, starting the pole and leading all 50 laps. Bell and Gilliland also advanced to the Clash from the first “last chance” heat.

Bell started on the front row next to McDowell but fell as far back as fourth. He retook the second position inside the final 10 laps when Burton got loose and gave up the position.

Like the final 25-lap heat before it, the first 50 lapper ran caution-free.

The final “last chance” race also ran caution-free but finished with a side-by-side battle between Elliott and Ty Gibbs, won by Elliott.

Elliott, Gibbs and A.J. Allmendinger claimed the final three “last chance” advancing spots after running in the top-three throughout the second 50-lap heat.

The final Clash starting spot went to the driver who finished the 2022 Cup Series season highest in the points standings among drivers who didn’t race their way into this year’s Clash through the heat races. That provisional went to Austin Cindric after Cindric finished fifth in the second “last chance” race.

