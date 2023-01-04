NASCAR Cup: Clash format set

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 15: The pace car is displayed at the groundbreaking ceremony ahead of the 2023 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR recently revealed the format for the 2023 Busch Light Clash, scheduled for Feb. 5 on a temporary track at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The race field for the main event this year will consist of 27 cars, up from the car count of 23 from the 2022 edition, the first of the exhibition race at the LA Coliseum.

All NASCAR Cup Series teams are eligible for the event and will attempt to qualify through a single-car qualifying session the previous day, followed by four 25-lap heat races and two 50-lap, last-chance heats prior to the Sunday main event. If more than 40 cars enter, the four fastest non-chartered cars will advance to the heats, along with the 36 chartered cars.

The top-five drivers from each of the 25-lap heat races will advance to the main. Drivers not advancing through those heats will compete in one of the two last-chance heats, with the top-three finishers of those heats, then, advancing to the main event, bringing the Clash main to 26 cars. The final main starting spot will go to the driver who finished the 2022 Cup season highest in points among drivers who didn’t advance through a heat race.

The main event will consist of 150 laps. The starting grid will be determined by the heat finishes, with the heat-one winner on the pole, the heat-two winner alongside on the front row and heat three and four winners in row two.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).