NASCAR Cup: Clash to include medal presentation

By AMANDA VINCENT

An awards presentation similar to an Olympic medal presentation will follow Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The top-three finishers of the NASCAR Cup Series exhibition event will be awarded gold, silver and bronze medals, just as the top-three finishers in Olympic events.

The medal presentation will be made on a podium, with the winner receiving a 24-karat gold-plated medal weighing 4.7 ozs.

“These will be tremendous prizes for our drivers who are competing inside a venue that’s hosted two Olympic Games and is preparing for a third,” NASCAR Sr. Vice President for Racing Development and Strategy Ben Kennedy said. “Not only do the medals honor the rich tradition of this stadium, but they also provide a special element unique to NASCAR’s 75th anniversary.”

The LA Coliseum hosted the opening and closing ceremonies of the Summer Olympics in 1932 and 1984. Los Angeles also is slated to host the Summer Olympic Games in 2028.

The 2023 Busch Light Clash will be the second edition of the event at the LA Coliseum.

