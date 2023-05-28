NASCAR Cup: Coca-Cola 600 postponed until Monday

By AMANDA VINCENT

Rain at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Sunday has pushed the start of the Coca-Cola 600 to a 3 p.m. ET start Monday. Despite the postponement, FOX still will provide the live TV broadcast of NASCAR’s longest race.

The move of the Coca-Cola 600 from Sunday to Monday has resulted in the start time of the rescheduled Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race up an hour Monday from noon to 11 a.m. That race also was rained out Saturday and postponed to Monday. It will air live on FS1.

Rain forced the cancellation of NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying Saturday. William Byron will start the Coca-Cola 600 from the pole with Kevin Harvick alongside on the front row. Defending race winner Denny Hamlin will start fourth, next to Brad Keselowski in row two.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily.