NASCAR Cup: Cody Ware sits out Roval race

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Cody Ware, driver of the #51 Nurtec ODT Ford, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Cody Ware had opted to not compete in Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 after suffering an ankle injury in a crash at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 25. Instead, J.J. Yeley will drive the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford.

“This weekend, I am making the tough decision to step aside and support my team from outside the car,” a statement from Ware read. “Given the extensive footwork required for a road-course event, I don’t feel I’ll be able to give 100 percent effort to my team, my sponsors or to Ford. I appreciate everyone’s continued support and well wishes, and I can’t wait to be back in action in Vegas. My recovery process is going great, and I’m feeling stronger each day. Big thanks to J.J. Yeley for filling in for me for this event. I’ll be there pulling for you.”

Since his injury, Ware has contested the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Oct. 2. He was cleared by NASCAR for competition after it was determined that he didn’t sustain a concussion or any broken bones.

