NASCAR Cup: Cody Ware suspended after assault charges

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series driver Cody Ware has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR for a behavioral rules infraction.

Ware was taken into custody Monday in Iredell County, N.C., on charges of assault on a female and assault by strangulation — inflict serious injury. He was released on a $3,000 bond.

According to a police report, the incident occurred on April 3. Ware’s suspension was announced by NASCAR on Monday.

“We are aware of the incident regarding Cody Ware and his indefinite suspension from NASCAR competition,” a statement from Rick Ware Racing on Monday read. “We understand NASCAR’s position on this matter and accept their decision. The matter is still under investigation and Cody is fully cooperation with the authorities as due process takes its course. RWR is committed to continuing our multi-car efforts in the NASCAR Cup Series and is in the process of finalizing our plans for the No. 51 entry at Martinsville Speedway and beyond.”

Although the NASCAR suspension didn’t come until Monday, Ware sat out Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Matt Crafton drove the No. 51 RWR Ford in the Cup race at Bristol.

Ware has made 97 Cup Series starts since 2017, resulting in a best finish of sixth in 2022 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

