NASCAR Cup: Cole Custer joins RWR at Atlanta

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Cole Custer will drive the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“It’s great to be getting back into a Cup car again,” Custer said. “I can’t thank Rick Ware Racing enough for this opportunity. RWR is building a solid program, and I’m happy to help keep it growing in the right direction. It’s fun to be part of their group and hopefully we’ll have some solid runs together.”

Custer ran three full seasons at the Cup level for Stewart-Haas Racing between 2020 and 2022 before returning to full-time competition in the Xfinity Series. His 111-career Cup races include a win at Kentucky Speedway in 2020.

Custer also ran three Cup races for RWR in 2018, resulting in a best finish of 25th in his series debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“We have put a lot of effort into elevating our program the past two years and having Cole come race with us again is great for the team,” RWR owner Rick Ware said. “He has won at every level he’s competed in and is having a strong season in the Xfinity Series this year. We’re hoping to capitalize on the momentum of Cole winning two of the last three NXS races, and we look forward to getting started together in Atlanta.”

Custer also is a 12-time winner in the Xfinity Series, including two, so far, in 2023.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily.