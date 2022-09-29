NASCAR Cup: Conor Daly plans debut at Roval

Photo courtesy of Ed Carpenter Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

NTT IndyCar Series driver Conor Daly plans to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval on Oct. 9. He’ll drive the No. 60 The Money Team Racing Chevrolet entry owned by retired boxer Floyd Mayweather.

“Making my Cup Series debut has been a dream of mine. I grew up in the open wheel racing world, but have always been a NASCAR fan,” Daly said, as quoted by Motorsport.com. “This is an incredible opportunity and I wouldn’t be here without the generous support of BitNile.”

Daly has contested three NASCAR national series races, most recently in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2021. He has two starts in the Truck Series and one in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with a best finish of 18th in a Truck Series race at LVMS in 2018.

Daly has been an IndyCar competitor since 2013 and has one podium finish in 97 races. In 17 races with Ed Carpenter Racing this season he posted a best race finish of fifth on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. He finished sixth in the 2022 Indianapolis 500.

The Money Team has contested three Cup races, so far, this season with Kaz Grala as driver. The team, in its first season of competition, posted a best finish in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in May, the team’s most recent race.

“We’ve come a long way in a short amount of time and I know that the future is very bright for us,” Mayweather said. “With hard work and dedication, we’re going to continue to climb the ladder in this sport. This is an exciting step, and I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

