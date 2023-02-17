NASCAR Cup: Conor Daly plans partial schedule with The Money Team

By AMANDA VINCENT

Conor Daly will begin his partial 2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule with the The Money Team with the running of Sunday’s Daytona 500. The season-opener is the first of four to seven races Daly plans to drive the No. 50 for The Money Team.

“Definitely we want to do four with the potential to maybe do seven,” Daly said. “But I think that all depends on how the scheduling works out and how everything is going as well. We want to do the Indy road course double. The others we aren’t really set on yet.”

In addition to Daytona, Daly has confirmed he’ll contest the Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on March 26. The series takes on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course Aug. 13.

Daly has one Cup Series start to his credit. He finished 34th in his series debut with The Money Team last season at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval. Daly has contested three other NASCAR national-level races since 2018 — two in the Truck Series and one in the Xfinity Series.

Daly’s racing experience also includes the NTT IndyCar Series and IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship.

Daly will start 34th Sunday in the Daytona 500.

