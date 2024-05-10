NASCAR Cup: Corey Heim joins 23XI for Nashville

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular and part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Corey Heim will drive the No. 50 Toyota of 23XI Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway on June 30.

The No. 50 is a part-time entry for 23XI, the team that fields the No. 23 and No. 45 full-time for drivers Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. and Tyler Reddick. The team has fielded the No. 50 once, so far, this year for Kamui Kobayashi at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, in March. Kobayashi finished 29th in his second-career Cup Series race.

“I’m very thankful for this opportunity I’ve been given by Mobil 1 to compete with 23XI in Nashville,” Heim said. “Through my time with Toyota, I’ve had the opportunity to meet so many amazing people, including those from Mobil 1. We have seen this season how strong 23XI’s Camrys have been, which makes me even more excited to get behind the wheel in Nashville. I’m putting in the effort to be prepared for this opportunity and cannot wait to get on-track with the No. 50 Mobil 1 Toyota team in a few weeks.”

Heim has contested the two most recent Cup Series races as a substitute for the injured Erik Jones in the No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota at Dover (Del) Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway. He posted a best finish of 22nd at Kansas on May 5.

“We are excited for Corey to join the 23XI team in Nashville as he helps us celebrate our partners at Mobil 1 and its 50thanniversary,” 23XI Racing President Steve Lauletta said. “Corey is, undoubtedly, an up-and-coming star, and we look forward to working with him as he prepares to race at Nashville. Mobil 1 has a history of working with some of the best young talent in racing, and I can’t think of a better person than Corey to drive the No. 50 Toyota at Nashville.”

Heim was the regular-season champion in the Truck Series last season and finished 2023 third after making the championship four. He is second in the Truck Series driver standings eight races into the 2024 season.

Heim has seven wins in 49-career Truck Series races, including two, so far, this season.

Heim has 10-career Xfinity Series starts, including six, so far, in 2024, all with Sam Hunt Racing. He has two-career top-10s, including a career-best fourth at Richmond (Va.) Raceway this season.

