NASCAR Cup: Crayon 301 postponed until Monday

By AMANDA VINCENT

Rain at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday has resulted in the postponement of the Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series race to noon ET Monday.

The race was scheduled to take the green flag shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday. But, in addition to heavy rain Sunday morning, the remainder of Sunday’s weather forecast showed no window large enough to get significant racing in Sunday.

NASCAR has damp-weather tires on hand at NHMS, but those tires do not allow for racing in heavy rain or on a significantly wet surface.

When the race gets underway Sunday, defending race winner Christopher Bell will start on the pole with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. alongside on the front row in second.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily.