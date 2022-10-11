NASCAR Cup: Custer, No. 41 team punished for helping Briscoe advance

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Cole Custer, driver of the #41 HaasTooling.com Ford, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series driver Cole Custer and his No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing team were penalized by NASCAR for their attempt to manipulate the outcome of Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval in an attempt to help teammate Chase Briscoe advance in the Cup Series playoffs.

After NASCAR officials decided Custer attempted to help Briscoe by impeding other drivers, Custer was fined $100,000 and Custer and the No. 41 team were docked 50 driver and owner points. Custer’s crew chief Michael Shiplett was indefinitely suspended from NASCAR competition and fined $100,000.

“Tried to pass the 8 (Tyler Reddick); he drove me down the apron on oval (turn) one,” Custer told NASCAR reporter Matt Weaver after the race. “I came back on track with a vibration; team yelled at me that I had a flat, so I eased it in the corner to see what I had. I got ran over by the 3 (Austin Dillon) twice. Thought I had a flat, had a vibration, got ran over.”

NASCAR had an issue with Custer slowing on the track on the final lap.

Briscoe advanced to the next round, the round of eight, of the playoffs after finishing ninth in the Roval race. Four drivers — Austin Cindric, Daniel Suarez, Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman — were eliminated from championship contention Sunday.

Other penalties listed on NASCAR’s weekly penalty report Tuesday included the indefinite suspension of Eric Woods (hauler driver for NASCAR Xfinity Series team Big Machine Racing) for violation of the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy. Alexander Yontz, crew chief on the No. 10 Kaulig Racing team of Landon Cassill in the NASCAR Xfinity Series was fined $5,000 for a loose or missing lig nut after Saturday’s Xfinity race at the Roval.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).