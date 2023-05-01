NASCAR Cup: Dale Jr. among drivers added to All-time Greatest list

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR continues to add to it’s list of All-time Greatest Drivers with the addition of five more drivers last week — Jeff Burton, Carl Edwards, Ron Hornaday, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Bobby Labonte. In celebration of its 75th anniversary, the stock-car racing sanctioning body gradually is comprising a list of 75 Greatest Drivers.

“I just feel so grateful. It’s amazing,” Edwards said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio of finding out about his inclusion on the list.

The list started with NASCAR’s list of 50 Greatest Drivers, compiled in 1998 to celebrate NASCAR’s 50th anniversary. Twenty-five more are being added, five per week, to complete the list in the week leading up to the NASCAR Throwback Weekend at Darlington (S.C.)Raceway that will culminate in the May 21 Goodyear 400 by the NASCAR Cup Series.

Click here to see the original list of 50 drivers. Last week’s addition was the third group of five drivers added to the list. Drivers already added this year include Tony Stewart, Kasey Kahne, Randy LaJoie, Mike Stefanik, Kyle Larson, Sterling Marlin, Greg Biffle, Ryan Newman, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott.

Burton contested 695 Cup Series races, winning 21 times, between 1993 and 2014. He was a regular in NASCAR’s top series between 1994 and 2013, racing for teams including Stavola Beothers, Roush Fenway and Richard Childress Racing. He returned for four races in 2014, two with Michael Waltrip Racing and two as a substitute for the injured Tony Stewart at Stewart-Haas Racing.

Burton also won 27 times in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 306 races between 1988 and 2009.

Edwards found success in both the NASCAR Truck and Xfinity series with Roush Fenway Racing before the team moved him to the Cup Series for a partial Cup schedule in 2004 and full-time the following year. He ran full-time in both the Cup and Xfinity series multiple years. While a full-time driver in both Cup and Xfinity, Edwards won the Xfinity Series championship in 2007 and finished second in the series standings three-consecutive seasons between 2008 and 2010.

Edwards came oh-so-close to a Cup Series title in 2011 when he and Tony Stewart finished the season in a points tie. Stewart won the title by tie-breaker. Edwards also was second in the championship standings in 2008.

Edwards moved from Roush to Joe Gibbs Racing after the 2014 season and raced full-time in the Cup Series and part-time in the Xfinity Series two more seasons before abruptly retiring after 2016. In all, he notched 72-career NASCAR national-level wins — 28 in the Cup Series, 38 in Xfinity and six in the Truck Series.

Hornaday is a legend in Truck Series racing. He raced in the series from its inaugural season in 1995 through 2014 for teams including Including Dale Earnhardt Inc., Kevin Harvick Inc., NTS Motorsports and Turner Motorsports. His four championships (1996, 1998, 2007 and 2009) are Truck Series records, and his 51 wins is second to only Kyle Busch.

Hornaday left the Truck Series a couple of times in the early 2000s for stints in the Xfinity and Cup series. In that time, he won four Xfinity Series races.

Earnhardt, who joins father Dale Earnhardt and grandfather Ralph Earnhardt on the All-time Greatest Driver list, won two-consecutive Xfinity Series championships in 1998 and 1999 before making the full-time move to the Cup Series by DEI in 2000. He continued to race part-time in the Xfinity Series throughout his Cup Series career that ended with Hendrick Motorsports at the end of the 2017 season.

“This is on behalf of NASCAR, the panel, and all of the fans, officially letting you know that you are gonna join your grandfather Ralph and your father Dale as one of the greatest 75 drivers in the first 75 years of NASCAR,” Steve Letarte, one of Earnhardt’s former crew chiefs, said in informing Earnhardt of his addition to the list while on Earnhardt’s “Dale Jr. Download” podcast.

Earnhardt, the Cup Series Most Popular Driver 15-straight seasons between 2003 and 2017, won 26 Cup Series races, including two Daytona 500s in 2004 and 2014.



Earnhardt also has 24 wins in the Xfinity Series. He continues to contest one Xfinity Series race each year for the JR Motorsports team he owns.



Labonte joins older brother Terry Labonte on the list. The younger Labonte won the 2000 Cup Series championship as a driver for Joe Gibbs Racing.



Labonte competed in the Cup Series between 1991 and 2016, racing full-time in the series between 1993 and 2012 for teams including Bill Davis Racing, JGR, Petty Enterprises, Phoenix Racing and JTG-Daugherty Racing, among others. All 21 Cup Series wins came with JGR, the team he was with from 1995 through 2005.



Labonte also won 10 times in 203 Xfinity Series races between 1982 and 2016.



Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).