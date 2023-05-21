NASCAR Cup: Daniel Suarez, Chris Buescher on All-Star Race front row

By AMANDA VINCENT

The starting grid for Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway was set Saturday night with the running of two 60-lap heat races. Daniel Suarez and Chris Buescher were heat winners and, as a result, will start the All-Star Race on the front row with heat-one winner Suarez on the pole. The results of the first heat race set the odd starting spots or inside line of the All-Star starting grid while the second heat set the even starting spots or outside line of the All-Star grid.

Heat one started with Suarez and Chase Elliott on the front row and all 11 drivers on wet-weather tires because of sprinkling rain. Elliott took the lead from pole sitter Suarez on lap one, but Suarez retook the lead on lap 27.

NASCAR threw a competition caution on lap 33 to give teams the option to change to dry-weather slick tires. All teams opted, though, to take a new set of wet-weather tires.

Suarez maintained his lead on the restart, but Elliott dropped back several positions. Logano took second and maintained the position for the remainder of the first heat.

“It was fun to go through those transitions of the wet track and then halfway dry,” Suarez said. “It wasn’t 100 percent dry, but it was halfway there. We started the race, and obviously, nobody knew what to expect. The No. 9 (Elliott) did a better job than myself. I don’t know if he was more aggressive or his car happened to work out better in the wet conditions, because in the first 10 laps, I didn’t have anything for him. I was just trying to break even. On lap 15, I knew it was coming. On lap 20, I knew I was better.”

Chase Briscoe was third, and Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top-five in heat-race one.

Elliott was back to seventh by the end of the first heat.

The 10 drivers in heat-race two, led by front-row starters Chris Buescher and Austin Dillon, started their race on dry-weather slicks. They switched to wet-weather tires, though, during a lap-24 competition caution after sprinkling rain resumed.

Buescher led the entire second heat. Dillon ran second until after the competition caution. William Byron took second on the lap-34 restart, but Dillon got back up to second several laps later and maintained the position.

Byron finished third, and Brad Keselowski and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. rounded out the top-five in the second heat race.

Three additional drivers will be added to the back of the All-Star starting grid to bring it to 24 drivers after the running of the All-Star Open, also on Sunday. The top-two finishers of the 100-lap Open will advance to start the All-Star Race in the 22nd and 23rd positions. The last starter of the All-Star Race will be the top fan-vote getter from among Open drivers not finishing that event in the top-two.