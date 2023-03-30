NASCAR Cup: Daniel Suarez fined for pit road hits

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Daniel Suarez, driver of the #99 Tootsies Orchid Lounge Chevrolet, speaks to the media during the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has fined Daniel Suarez $50,000 after a post-race, pit-road incident Sunday at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

On the second of three overtime restarts at COTA, Suarez’s Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain made contact with Alex Bowman that sent Bowman into Suarez and Suarez into Martin Truex Jr. As a result, Suarez went from contending for a top-five finish to outside the top-20. Bowman and Chastain finished third and fourth.

After the race, Suarez nudged Chastain’s car out of his way to Bowman and hit Bowman’s car twice on pit road.

