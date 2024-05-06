NASCAR Cup: Daniel Suarez passes US citizenship exam

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – MARCH 31: Daniel Suarez, driver of the #99 Quaker State Chevrolet, waves to fans as he walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on March 31, 2024 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series driver and Monterrey, Mexico, native Daniel Suarez is working toward US citizenship. Last week, he took and passed the citizenship exam.

“It’s good. It’s definitely very good,” Suarez told NASCAR on FOX reporter Bob Pockrass. “It was time, you know. I’ve been here in this country, already, for twelve years, so, it’s my home now. This country has given me so much, and I’m very very happy here.”

Suarez, driver of the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, has lived in the US for as he has pursued and attained a NASCAR racing career. After stints in the NASCAR Xfinity and Craftsman Truck series, including an Xfinity Series title with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2016, Suarez went full-time in the Cup Series in 2017.

After driving for JGR, Stewart-Haas Racing and Gaunt Brothers Racing at the Cup level, Suarez joined Trackhouse ahead of the 2021 season.

Suarez is a two-time winner in the Cup Series, including a victory earlier this season at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Despite going after US citizenship, Suarez isn’t giving up his Mexican citizenship. Instead, the goal is dual citizenship.

“I have, actually, been a little bit surprised that some people have been confused with the situation of me being a dual citizen,” Suarez said. “Some people thought that I was giving up my Mexican citizenship, which is not the case. Only difference now is I’m going to have two passports instead of one, and I’m going to have dual citizenship.“

