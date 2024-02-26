NASCAR Cup: Daniel Suarez wins in photo finish at Atlanta

By AMANDA VINCENT

After NASCAR timing and scoring originally showed a margin of 0.000 seconds between the top-three cars at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, NASCAR officials used video to declare Daniel Suarez the winner of the Ambetter Health 400. The second race of the NASCAR Cup Series season ended with Suarez going three-wide with Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch. Suarez’s official win margin was recorded at 0.003 seconds.

“It was so damn close, man; it was so damn close,” Suarez said. “It was good racing Ryan Blaney, there, Kyle Busch. Austin Cindric was also doing a great job giving pushes.”

Blaney finished second and Busch was third after being a lap down at one point in the race.

“It’s good to see Daniel get a win,” Busch said. “We were helping each other, being Chevy team partners, and working together, there. Shows that when you do have friends and you can make alliances that they do seem to work, and that was a good part of today.”

Sunday’s race broke a track record for most lead changes (48) and most cars involved in a crash. The list of cars not involved in at least one of the crashes that marred the race was short one, including a single-digit tally of cars.

Suarez edged out Blaney for the lead just before the 10th and final caution of the race for a Chase Elliott/Josh Berry crash on lap 250. The 260-lap race restarted with five laps remaining, and Blaney took the lead. Blaney still was the leader at the white flag, while Suarez was farthest back of the eventual top-three.

Todd Gilliland and Brad Keselowski were the first two drivers off pit road with just under 100 laps remaining. Kyle Larson, meanwhile, pitted twice because of an issue getting a wheel off his car.

Gilliland and Martin Truex Jr. traded the lead back-and-forth for several laps, and then, Truex and Larson battled back-and-forth before a lap-199 caution for an Elliott spin resulting from contact from Ross Chastain.

Gilliland’s Front Row Motorsports teammate Michael McDowell took the lead for the restart by staying out. Truex restarted second after getting off pit road first.

Austin Cindric took the lead in a four-wide battle on lap 210, and Denny Hamlin took the lead before the yellow flag waved, again, on lap 219 for a crash involving Larson, Keselowski and Corey LaJoie.

Blaney took the lead from Hamlin on lap 232. On lap 240, Hamlin crashed with Chase Briscoe. Harrison Burton, Josh Berry and Justin Haley also were collected in the wreck that brought out the ninth caution. That caution also included a red flag for track cleanup.

Pole sitter McDowell won the 60-lap opening stage that was dominated by Busch. McDowell took the lead from Busch on lap 44 and led most of the remaining laps of the stage.

Busch took the lead from the pole sitter on lap one, and a lap later, the yellow flag waved for the first time. The first caution was a result of a record-making crash. With 16 cars involved, it was the largest pileup in track history. After Truex made contact with Austin Dillon, Dillon spun, and drivers collected included Alex Bowman, Noah Gragson, Burton, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Suarez, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., Elliott and Ryan Preece, among others.

“It’s just insane. I had guys passing me when we were still wrecking,” Josh Williams, who also was collected in the crash, said. “It’s just unfortunate for this No. 16 Alloy Employer Services Chevy team. I just have some bad luck, and I need to figure out how to get rid of it.”

The large crash benefitted Joey Logano. Logano was required to drop to the back to start the race and serve a pass-through penalty because of a safety issue with his left glove. Logano was serving his pass-through penalty at the time of caution and stayed on the lead lap.

Blaney took the lead from Busch just before a second caution for a Chris Buescher spin on lap 25. But on lap 34, Busch retook the lead.

Blaney also led briefly as Hamlin spun from contact from Busch on lap 53, bringing out a third yellow flag. The race restarted with one lap remaining in stage two, and McDowell retook the lead.

Logano was among drivers who pitted during the first Hamlin caution and, then, stayed out after stage one. As a result, he restarted on the front row, second to new leader Gilliland.

McDowell soon was up to third after pitting and restarting 17th.

Cindric, won stage two at lap 160. The second stage ended under caution as Buescher hit the wall, and Logano and Hamlin were collected in the crash on the last lap of the stage.

Logano took the lead on lap 99. He gave up the lead to begin a cycle of green-flag pit stops on lap 129. When the cycle completed on lap 141, a Team Penske trio of drivers — Cindric, Logano and Blaney — ran first through third.

Blaney was third at the end of stage two. Larson was second.

Cindric and Wallace rounded out the top-five in the Ambetter Health 400.

“Yeah, shout out to Daniel,” Wallace said. “Know he needed that. He’s been in that situation before, so nice to see him rise to the occasion. What a day. I’m so glad we’re done with superspeedway racing for a while. The mental toll it takes on you, to just making sure you make the right move for 260 laps, including the race last week, too, is a lot. Team did a great job. I put us behind with that speeding penalty on pit road. Never gave up, though. Came from the back. Enjoying where we’re at right now. Just can’t get complacent. We get to go race the next couple weeks and, really, got to dig deep and figure out where we need to be better. I thought we had a fifth-place car and came home fifth. We checked all the things off, I just got to stop making mistakes and give ourselves a shot.”

Finishing sixth through 10th were Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chastain, McDowell, Buescher and Ty Gibbs.

“It was a pretty eventful day for us,” Gibbs said. “I kind of got shuffled out a good bit and got some damage but ended up finishing well. I appreciate all of the hard work from my 54 Monster Energy Toyota crew, and now, we go to Vegas.”

Gilliland led a race-high 58 laps, the most he has ever led in a Cup Series race. But he wound up 26th at the checkered flag.

“My car was really fast. The Georgia Peanuts Ford Mustang Dark Horse is really fast,” Gilliland said. “We’ve shown that the last couple of weeks. Just the progress from my team. Right at this moment, it definitely feels like a huge missed opportunity. I lost some track position and got caught in the middle, and then, just got behind that wreck, which ultimately bent a toe link. I feel like I made a lot of good moves, but obviously, the one at the end where it all counts, I didn’t. I’ll put the emphasis on a really fast car and my team did an amazing job. I just wish I could have done a little bit better at the end.”