NASCAR Cup: Daniel Suarez wins pole at Indy road course

By AMANDA VINCENT

Daniel Suarez claimed his third-career NASCAR Cup Series pole, his first since 2019, Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. His 87.968-second/ 99.814 mph lap in the second of two rounds of qualifying garnered him the top starting position for Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. It was the only lap under 88 seconds recorded in the final round.

“It feels good. I’m very proud of everyone at Trackhouse Racing,” Suarez said. “On lap one in practice, I knew we had a good one. We just had a couple of little things to do better, but I’m excited for tomorrow. We already know we have the speed; now, we need to go out there and execute. I’m very happy with where we’re at, and I can’t wait to see what we can show tomorrow.”

Suarez will share the front row of Sunday’s starting grid with last year’s race winner, Tyler Reddick.

Reddick was tops among group A drivers in the opening round of qualifying with a 88.050-second/ 99.721 mph lap. Michael McDowell led group B drivers in round one with a 87.909-second/99.881 mph lap. After being the only Ford to advance to the final round of qualifying, McDowell qualified fourth to start the race alongside third-place qualifier Chase Elliott in row two.

Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson qualified fifth and sixth to line up in the third row Sunday. Christopher Bell qualified seventh. Australia V8 Supercars driver Shane van Gisbergen, who won in his NASCAR national-level debut in the Cup Series street race in Chicago, qualified eighth for his second-career Cup Series race.

Alex Bowman qualified ninth, and Ty Gibbs rounded out the top-10.

Another V8 Supercars driver, Brodie Kostecki, just missed a top-10 starting spot for his NASCAR national-level debut. He was sixth-fastest among group B drivers in round one and qualified 11th, overall. Kostecki, then, spun snd hit the wall on an attempt to improve his time.

“I’m pretty disappointed in myself to be honest,” Kostecki said. “I was just finishing my lap a little too hot coming off the banking, and now, we have damage. The car has speed, no doubt; we should be okay for the race.”