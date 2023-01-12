NASCAR Cup: David Ingram Jr. named Live Fast crew chief

By AMANDA VINCENT

David Ingram Jr. has been named crew chief on the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports team of B.J. McLeod in the NASCAR Cup Series. Live Fast also is co-owned by McLeod and former NASCAR driver Matt Tifft.

“David brings a tremendous amount of knowledge to our team,” Tifft said. “Seeing how focused and determined he is at the race track made this decision a no brainer. As our program continues to elevate, we are very proud to bring in David’s expertise and showcase his leadership qualities and skills.”

The 2023 season will be Ingram’s first as a Cup Series crew chief. His previous experience includes crew chief duties in both the NASCAR Truck and Xfinity Series, including B.J. McLeod Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, while also serving ad Competition Director for Live Fast.

“I couldn’t be more excited to start this new venture with B.J., as both of us have been in the racing industry for as long as I can remember, and we’ve known each other for over 25 years,” Ingram said. “In 2016 when B.J. and Jessica (McLeod) started B.J. McLeod Motorsports, we talked about how we would one day be where we are today. I am confident that our strong bond and past driver and driver-crew chief experience will help us create a solid environment for Live Fast Motorsports. I am grateful to work with such an amazing group of guys and drivers who want to bring Live Fast Motorsports to the next level for our owners, sponsors, fans, and of course, for ourselves.”

The No. 78 will be a Chevrolet in 2023 after the team fielded Fords last season.

