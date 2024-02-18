NASCAR Cup: Daytona 500 delayed to Monday

By AMANDA VINCENT

Because of a weather forecast full of rain at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Sunday, NASCAR has rescheduled the Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race for 4 p.m. ET Monday. Live TV coverage of the race will remain on FOX.

Moving the 2024 Cup Series season-opener to Monday creates a doubleheader of NASCAR racing. Rain at the track Saturday also delayed the start of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season to Monday. The United Rentals 300 Xfinity race has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. Monday. That race will be shown live on FS1.

Ford drivers Joey Logano and Michael McDowell will start the Daytona 500 on the front row with Logano on the pole. Their starting spots were claimed Wednesday in qualifying. Toyota drivers Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell will start in row two after winning Bluegreen Vacations Duel races Thursday.

