NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin claims first superspeedway pole at Talladega

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a 52.979-second/180.751 mph lap in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Saturday, Denny Hamlin claimed the pole for Sunday’s Geico 500. With the only lap under 53 seconds in the qualifying session, Hamlin notched his 37th-career Cup Series pole but his first at a superspeedway.

“Just gotta maintain it,” Hamlin, a two-time race winner at Talladega, said.

Aric Almirola qualified second to join Hamlin on the front row for Sunday’s race. Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs qualified third.

All four JGR drivers advanced to round two of qualifying. Fellow-JGR drivers Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. wound up sixth and seventh after the final round.

Unlike most Cup Series qualifying sessions, the 38 entrants were not divided into two groups for the opening round at Talladega. Instead, the 10 fastest, overall, from round one advanced to round two.

Chase Briscoe led the opening round with a 53.280-second/179.730 mph lap. He qualified fourth in the second round.

Kyle Larson was the only Chevrolet driver to advance to the final round Saturday with the 10th-fastest lap in round. He improved by one position in round two to qualify ninth.

Other too-10 qualifiers at Talladega include Ryan Blaney in fifth, Joey Logano eighth and Chris Buescher in 10th.