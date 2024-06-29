NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin claims Nashville pole

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – APRIL 06: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Sport Clips Haircuts Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway on April 06, 2024 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Denny Hamlin recorded a 29.859-second/160.364 mph lap in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway on Saturday to claim the pole for Sunday’s Ally 400. It’s Hamlin’s second pole of the season. It’s also his 42nd-career pole, most of any active Cup Series driver.

VIDEO: Hamlin’s post-qualifying press conference.

“We had to work on the balance a little bit, but the speed was there,” Hamlin said. “Really happy with this team. They brought a great car today, and I’m glad we were able to capitalize on it.

“The driver has not been very good during qualifying sessions this year, but to get a good one today, that No. 1 pit stall will help.”

Hamlin’s pole-winning lap was the only lap over 160 mph through both rounds.

Josh Berry qualified second to start alongside Hamlin on the front row.

Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell qualified third to give JGR two cars in the top-three positions of the race starting grid.

Kyle Larson qualified fourth and Brad Keselowski fifth.

The eventual pole sitter was fast throughout the qualifying session. His 30.012-second/159.536 mph lap in round one was fastest among group B drivers. Larson led group A in the opening round with a 30.035-second/159.414 mph lap.

Tyler Reddick qualified sixth and Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron seventh. A third JGR driver, Ty Gibbs, also qualified in the top-10 in eighth.

Both Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing drivers advanced to round two and qualified in the top-10. Keselowski’s RFK teammate Chris Buescher qualified ninth.

Austin Cindric qualified 10th.

Thirty-eight cars entered the Nashville race. Justin Haley will start in the back after not making a qualifying attempt. He wasn’t allowed to participate in qualifying after his team was caught making an adjustment to his car after inspection. Haley also will have to serve a pass-through penalty on pit road at the start of the race.