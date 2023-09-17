NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin closes round one with Bristol win

By AMANDA VINCENT

Denny Hamlin closed the round of 16 of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with a win Saturday night in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. It was his third win of the season.

“It’s our year,” Hamlin said. “I just feel like we’ve got to put it all together. We’ve got the speed at every different type of race track. Nothing to stop us at this point.”

Kyle Larson finished second after starting the race last.

“I’m definitely happy to finish second,” Larson said. “The race went a lot better than I thought it would. Thankfully, the No. 1 (Ross Chastain) and the No. 4 (Kevin Harvick) went a lap down; they were pitted behind me and in front of me, and had they been on the same lap as us, that would have been very difficult for all of us. So got fortunate, there, which made pit stops much easier. And our No. 5 Valvoline Chevy was good, too. I feel like we had the second-best car, and we finished second with it. We just didn’t have the pace that Denny had. He was really, really fast and got through traffic really well. I thought, maybe, his balance was fading when we got to traffic, but as soon as he got clear of them, he took back off. Just didn’t quite have the balance that I needed to really charge through the corners and be aggressive on the throttle and exit. We made it better on that final run but just not quite enough.”

Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell finished third after leading a race-high 187 laps. Three JGR drivers finished in the top-five with Ty Gibbs in fifth. Chris Buescher was fourth.

Hamlin took the lead from Gibbs on lap 359 and ran up front the remainder of the 500-lap race.

The remaining JGR driver, regular-season champion Martin Truex Jr. barely made the playoffs after struggling most of the race and bringing out the sixth and final caution of the race on lap 362.

Truex and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. were below the playoff cutoff line heading into the race but replaced Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano among the 12 advancing drivers.

“I didn’t really have many expectations with how up and down the year has been. It is what it is, and that’s probably about what we deserved,” Harvick said.

Logano crashed out of the race in an incident also involving Corey LaJoie and Ryan Newman on lap 262.

“Yeah, I saw the smoke. I saw the 7 (LaJoie) spinning,” Logano daid. Coleman (Pressley, spotter) was saying, ‘He’s coming up. He’s coming up,’ as I was on the brakes to try to pull onto the bottom. I think it was Newman behind me, but I think someone hit him behind him, and it was just kind of a chain-reaction into it. Once I got hit I was like, ‘Shoot, I’ve got to go up now,’ because I couldn’t make the bottom, so I committed to that and the hole closed up.”

Harvick finished 29th, five laps down.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell also were eliminated from playoff contention, despite top-10 race finishes. McDowell finished sixth and Stenhouse 10th.

The start of the Bristol race was shuffled before the green-flag waved. NASCAR announced Friday the start time would be moved up an hour in attempt to beat forecasted precipitation. Then, the start was delayed by about half-an-hour by light rain.

Pole sitter Bell won the first 125-lap stage.

Bell led until the first caution of the race for Austin Cindric and A.J. Allmendinger on lap 69. LaJoie took the lead during the caution by leading a group of six drivers in staying out. Bell restarted ninth.

Hamlin and Larson were penalized during the Cindric/Allmendinger caution — Hamlin for speeding on pit road and Larson for running over equipment in the pits.

Bell was up to second by a lap-107 caution for light rain. he retook the lead from LaJoie on lap 120.

The caution after stage one was extended by more light rain to include an approximate 15-minute red flag.

Bell completed a stage sweep at lap 250, winning the second 125-lap stage with teammate Gibbs in second. Bell lost the lead to Larson on lap 179. But 20 laps later, Bell retook the lead.

Three playoff drivers fell off the lead lap during the second stage — Logano on lap 168, Harvick on lap 174 and Ross Chastain on lap 184. Kyle Busch and Truex were nearly lapped by Bell late in the stage.

Gibbs was first off pit road to restart as the leader for the second half of the race. Bell also lost positions to Hamlin and Larson in the pits.

Other top-10 finishers in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race included Chase Elliott in seventh, Brad Keselowski in eighth and William Byron in ninth.