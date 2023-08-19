NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin grabs pole at Watkins Glen

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a 70.392-second/125.298 mph lap in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Saturday, Denny Hamlin claimed the pole for Sunday’s Go Bowling at the Glen, the penultimate race of the 2023 regular season. The latest pole is the 40th at the Cup level for Hamlin, his second at the Glen, and was earned with the only lap in the final round over 125 mph.

“I thought I executed those corners pretty good,” Hamlin said. “I thought there were a few spots I feel like I could have gotten a little bit more, but you can’t nit pick when you’re that good. Shoutout to Toyota and this whole No. 11 team for bringing me a fast car.”

Hamlin will share the front row of Sunday’s starting grid with William Byron, who led group A drivers in round one of qualifying with a 70.520-second/125.071 mph lap.

A.J. Allmendinger was tops among group B drivers in the opening round with a 70.641-second/124.857 mph lap. He wound up qualifying sixth.

Michael McDowell, the most recent Cup Series race winner last weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, qualified third. Ty Gibbs qualified fourth.

Kyle Larson, winner of the last two Cup races at Watkins Glen, qualified fifth.

Qualifying seventh through 10th were Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch and Corey LaJoie.