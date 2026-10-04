NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin leads JGR sweep in Las Vegas qualifying

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 03: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 National Debt Relief Toyota, enters his car during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 03, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Denny Hamlin ran a 28.910 second/186.787 lap around Las Vegas Motor Speedway during NASCAR Cup Series qualifying Saturday to claim the pole for Sunday’s South Point 400.

“It (qualifying in the front) is important, and the races that we’ve really succeeded well here, we’ve started up front, and, so yeah, I mean, today was executed by the team perfectly, how we approached the week, and the adjustments we made to the car for temperature seemed to be really good changes, and I couldn’t ask for today to go a whole lot better than it did,” Hamlin said.”

Joe Gibbs Racing swept the top-four in qualifying with Ty Gibbs claiming the other front-row starting spots and Christopher Bell. and Chase Briscoe second-row spots. Toyota took the top-five in qualifying with Tyler Reddick in fifth.

Chase drivers took the top-14 race starting spots. Team Penske duo Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano were the worst qualifiers among the 16 championship candidates. Blaney qualified 20th and Logano 23rd.

The previous practice was problematic for multiple drivers. Reddick stopped on track with a flat left-rear tire. Josh Berry and Noah Gragson each crashed in separate incidents. Each of the three drivers brought out the red flag. Berry and Gragson will start the race in backup cars.

“I’m fine first of all,” Berry said. “I wasn’t sure if it was the left-rear or the right-rear (tire). I thought it was the left-rear, but when I got loaded up into one and two on the bottom, I just felt a few vibrations, and then, it was gone. I definitely didn’t feel it coming, otherwise I would have come in, so it was unfortunate to have that happen. The guys will work hard this evening and get us a car together, and we’ll do the best we can tomorrow.”

Kyle Larson qualified sixth after recording the best 10-consecutive-lap average and the second-fastest single lap in practice. His Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron ran the fastest lap in practice before qualifying eighth.

Other top-10 qualifiers included Austin Cindric in seventh, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. in ninth and Carson Hocevar in 10th.

Three drivers — Brad Keselowski, Ross Chastain and Michael McDowell — ran identical 29.387-second/183.755 laps in qualifying to claim the 16th through 18th positions.