NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin leads JGR sweep in Phoenix qualifying

By AMANDA VINCENT

Denny Hamlin was fast throughout the two-round NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday. With a 27.138-second/132.655 mph lap in round two, he claimed the pole for Sunday’s Shriners Children’s 500.

“We are not our normal three tenths off in practice that we are usually are,” Hamlin said Friday after practice. “We made some big setup changes, from our car in the past over the last couple of years, just trying something different to try to get better at this track. It’s been the 11’s car, by far, weakest oval, so trying to get better at it. I think we’ve taken a step in the right direction, but to see other Toyotas up in the front is good, because that is where we will feel a difference. It is not going to be in how the car feels aerodynamically, because we are not that good to be able to tell that; it just matters if it shows up on the speed chart.”

Joe Gibbs Racing swept the front row in qualifying with Hamlin’s teammate Ty Gibbs claiming the other front-row starting spot.

Hamlin also was fastest in round one, leading group A drivers with a 27.022-second/133.225 mph lap. Michael McDowell’s 27.091-second/132.885 mph lap led group B in the opening round. McDowell wound up qualifying ninth.

Chase Elliott qualified third and Erik Jones fourth for second-row starting positions. Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron joined Elliott in the top-five, qualifying fifth.

Tyler Reddick qualified sixth, and Noah Gragson was the highest-qualifying Ford driver in seventh. Three Fords qualified in the bottom four of the top-10s with Gragson’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe in eighth and McDowell in ninth.

Carson Hocevar qualified 10th.

After qualifying on the front row for the first three races of the season, Joey Logano failed yo advance to round two to contend for a top-10 starting spot at Phoenix. He qualified 23rd, despite posting the fastest lap in practice Friday.

Josh Berry also failed to advance to round two after hitting the wall in round one. He qualified last (36th). His team plans to fix the primary car instead of going to a backup.