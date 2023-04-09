NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin loses appeal

By AMANDA VINCENT

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel on Thursday upheld penalties issued by NASCAR to driver Denny Hamlin after he internally wrecked Ross Chastain in the final laps of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway last month.

NASCAR fined Hamlin $50,000 and docked him 25 points after he admitted the contact with Chastain was intentional. At the time of the incident, the contact didn’t raise concern among NASCAR officials, but Hamlin admitted intent later on his podcast. He claimed that, since he was fading after a two-tire pit stop, he decided to take Chastain with him.

“I said, ‘You’re coming with me, buddy,'” Hamlin said on his podcast. “That’s what I did. It wasn’t a mistake. No, it wasn’t a mistake. I unleashed. I let the wheel go and said, “He’s coming with me.’”

After his lost appeal, Hamlin recorded another edition of his podcast.

“I got no respect from him, so I chose not to give him any,” Hamlin said. “I didn’t wreck him. I didn’t spin him as NASCAR is contesting. I simply made contact that was avoidable.”

In its penalty announcement, NASCAR cited its rule that prohibits intentionally manipulating the finish of a race or intentionally spinning or wrecking another car/driver.

