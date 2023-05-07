NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin makes last-lap move for Kansas win

By AMANDA VINCENT

Denny Hamlin got by Kyle Larson on the final lap of the 267-lap AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday to claim his first NASCAR Cup Series win in nearly a year.

“It’s the new NASCAR; it’s what everyone cheers about when someone else does it,” Hamlin said of his contact with Larson on the final lap. “I was just trying to side draft him, there, and miscalculated. It was great for us to get back into position to get close to him and get him loose through (turns) one and two. I’ve got to thank FedEx, Toyota, TRD, Coca-Cola, Sport Clips, Interstate Batteries, Jordan Brand, Logitech and Shady Rays. I had such a fast car; just couldn’t get long enough runs for it to materialize. Finally, we had just enough time.”

That last-lap lead change was a track-record 38th.

Larson finished second after leading a race-high 85 laps, and his Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron finished third.

“I was really loose,” Larson said. “He (Hamlin) was able to finally get my inside off two. It seemed he was side-drafting me aggressively. I don’t know if he finally got me turned sideways, but turned me into the outside wall, and he got the win.”

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. and Ross Chastain rounded out the top-five.

“I was terrible on restarts,” Wallace said. “We would lose spots in (turns) one and two and gain about 50 back in (turns) three and four. Just a grind all day trying to figure out what we needed for our Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar Toyota Camry. Happy for Dr. Pepper. All four corners of the car, we were just missing a little something. Good day; we have to keep climbing the ladder. It’s been a frustrating start to the season when you are thinking it is going to be your best start. We’ve got to do a little personal reset, mental reset, and come out and fight and claw for everything and put together a solid race. This is our second clean race (this season). This is what happens when we have good clean races.”

After the race, a fight broke out between Chastain and Noah Gragson over contact that resulted in the 10th caution of the race for Gragson on lap 206.

“I’m sick and tired of it,” Gragson said. “The guy runs into everyone. When you have guys like Chase Elliott and other guys telling you to beat his ass, everyone is just sick of him.”

Larson lost the lead to another HMS teammate, Chase Elliott, on lap 188. Larson was first off pit road during a lap-191 caution for Harrison Burton, but Martin Truex Jr. was the leader for the restart after staying out.

Truex had pitted during the previous caution for a Ty Gibbs spin on lap 177. Truex restarted outside the top-20 after that caution, but on newer tires, was up to fourth by the Burton caution.

Larson retook the lead on lap 204. Other drivers, including Corey LaJoie, stayed out during the Gragson caution to restart up front. Gragson took the lead and Larson second on lap 213.

After the 11th and final caution for Erik Jones and Josh Berry on lap 215, Larson took the lead from Byron on the lap-221 restart. Hamlin, then, took second from Byron on lap 241.

Hamlin led a Joe Gibbs Racing one-two-three to the stage-one win at lap 80 with Truex and Gibbs in second and third.

Truex took the lead from Tyler Reddick on lap 28 and was the frontrunner when a cycle of green-flag pit stops got underway on lap 34. Hamlin pitted a lap before Truex and was the leader when the cycle completed.

The JGR duo of Truex and Hamlin, then, battled back-and-forth for the lead for the remainder of the stage.

After Byron and Larson started the race on the front row with Byron as pole sitter, Byron briefly fell off the pace as the leader on lap three. Larson, then, spun from the lead on lap five, bringing out the first caution.

Reddick was the leader for the restart from the Larson caution.

Byron’s trouble continued when he was assessed a pit-road speeding penalty during the green-flag cycle of stops.

Joey Logano edged out Michael McDowell for the stage-two win that ended under caution on lap 165. Logano and McDowell were first and second among a group of drivers who stayed out during a lap-158 caution for Christopher Bell.

“I think I made a mistake trying to get off of turn two and got into the 1 (Chastain) and spun out,” Bell said. “Disappointing day. I felt like our SiriusXM Camry was everything I needed to compete for a good finish, at least, and I’m out of the race.”

Kyle Busch, then, brought out another caution when he hit the wall on the lap-163 restart.

“Just tried to get below the No. 6 (Brad Keselowski) off of (turn) two. I wasn’t quite clear, got clipped and spun out,” Busch said. “I feel bad for my guys. We’ve been fighting hard all day long to get ourselves up there and get further up with track position. We finally got it, and then, all of the cautions kind of came to kind of throw off strategy. We weren’t able to get stage points and, then, ruined our race, there, with getting clipped. Just bad luck situations. A lot of guys up there on older tires. You’re trying to get by them, make the most of your stage, and then, stuff like this keeps happening.”

Hamlin and Truex traded the lead back-and-forth early in the 85-lap second stage before a caution on lap 108 when Austin Cindric hit the wall and a wheel broke and came off his car. Hamlin lost several positions in the pits, and Truex restarted third to Wallace and Ross Chastain.

Truex retook the lead on lap 119.

Larson was first off pit road during a lap-138 caution for Aric Almirola. Wallace challenged Larson for the lead after the restart and took the top spot just before the Bell caution.

After drivers who stayed out late in stage two pitted after the stage, Larson was back up front.

Logano finished sixth in Sunday’s race. Elliott finished seventh, Truex eighth, Reddick ninth, and Austin Dillon was 10th.