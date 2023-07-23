NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin moves Kyle Larson for record Pocono win

By AMANDA VINCENT

Denny Hamlin won the HighPoint.com 400 under caution at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on Sunday. The win was Hamlin’s second of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season but his seventh-career win at Pocono, surpassing NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon for most all-time at the track. Sunday’s win also was Hamlin’s 50th in the Cup Series and the 600th across NASCAR’s three national series for Toyota.

The final caution, the 11th of the race, came out for Ryan Preece on the final lap.

Tyler Reddick finished second, and Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. was third for a Toyota sweep of the top-three. Four Toyotas finished in the top-five and five in the top-six with JGR drivers Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell in fifth and sixth.

Kevin Harvick finished fourth.

Larson was the race leader after a lap-149 caution for his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman. When the race restarted on lap 154, the battle for the lead between Larson and Hamlin turned physical with Hamlin prevailing.

“I love it,” Hamlin said. “They can boo my rock out of here in a few years.”

Larson retaliated during a caution for Justin Haley on the same lap. On the restart that followed, Larson drifted back and wound up 20th at the checkered flag.

“I’ve never had to apologize to him about anything, anything, I’ve ever done on the race track,” Larson said. “I can count four or five times where he had to reach out to me. At some point, you’ve got to start racing people a certain way to get the respect back.”

Larson’s HMS teammate William Byron wound up 14th after leading a race-high 60 laps of the 160-lap race.

Truex was the race leader before a final cycle of pit stops got underway on lap 117. He gave up the lead to pit on lap 121. The cycle was a lengthy one after several drivers pitted during a lap-106 yellow flag for an incident involving Austin Dillon and Reddick.

As the cycle continued, Larson, Hamlin and Truex battled for position several spots behind the lead. They moved up to the top-three when stops completed during a lap-143 caution for Ty Dillon and Chase Briscoe.

Joey Logano won the 30-lap opening stage. He took the lead from pole sitter Byron on a lap-11 restart that followed a lap-five caution for a J.J. Yeley spin.

Several drivers opted to pit under green late in the stage, but Logano and Truex, who was second at the end of stage one, were among those who decided to stay out for stage points and pit after the stage.

Byron cycled back to the lead for the restart for the 65-lap second stage. As the race restarted on lap 36, Logano was turned head-on into the wall. Daniel Suarez was collected in the incident.

“You’ve got to be aggressive today,” Logano said. “Passing is tough. Cars are equally matched. You see that all the time and track position is key. Why did you see the second place car pit at the end of the stage and not take points? Because they knew how important track position was gonna be. That’s why I had to make an aggressive move down the center. That’s why everybody is making aggressive moves on the starts, and you eventually run out of real estate. Unfortunately, we were the ones that got caught up.”

Stage two got off to a sluggish start. After the Logano incident, the fourth caution came out on the lap-42 restart for an Austin Dillon spin from contact from B.J. McLeod.

The fifth caution, then, came out on the next restart on lap 46 when Bell clipped Larson, sending Larson into the wall.

Larson won stage two under caution at lap 95, under caution. They yellow flag waved for the sixth time for a Bell spin on lap 92.

Byron gave up the lead to pit during a lengthy cycle of green-flag pit stops on lap 79. The Bell caution left only Larson and Ty Dillon not having yet made stops during the cycle. Larson was heading for the pits when Bell spun, but having not yet reached the commitment line, Larson swerved back onto to track at the time of caution.

After Larson and Ty Dillon, among some others, pitted under caution, Byron returned to the lead. Ryan Blaney took the lead on the lap-100 restart, but Truex, then, took the lead on lap 102.

After losing the lead, Blaney fell off the lead and dropped outside the top-20 after going down a cylinder.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished seventh in Sunday’s race. Other top-10 finishers included Harrison Burton in eighth, Erik Jones ninth and Chase Elliott in 10th.