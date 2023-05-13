NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin not a fan of Martinsville clock

MARTINSVILLE, VA – MARCH 29: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been processed using digital filters.) Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway on March 29, 2015 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Rainier Ehrhardt/NASCAR via Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Denny Hamlin may have seven wins at Martinsville Speedway in his home state of Virginia — five in the NASCAR Cup Series and two in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series — but he’s not a fan of the grandfather clocks the track awards to its race winners. Hamlin thinks race trophies should look more like, well, trophies.

Hamlin publicly critiqued the Martinsville clock trophy in a tweet in which he also was critical of the trophy for the May 21 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway. That trophy looks line a miniature moonshine still, a celebration of NASCAR’s past in its 75th anniversary season.

“Oh, man, I’m about to get dragged,” Hamlin (@DennyHamlin) tweeted. “Totally unpopular opinion incoming.

“Is this a trophy (All-Star Race trophy) or a piece of art? Does it say winner anywhere on it? Date?

“I love cool unique trophies but feel like they should look like trophies.

“Now for my kill shot. Martinsville clock isn’t that prestigious to me. Why? You can buy one from the store right down the road. Only two of my clocks actually have any writing on them saying signifying they were ‘won.’ It’s just a clock that families of means owned about 40 years ago. Feel free to drag me below.”

