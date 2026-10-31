NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin on Martinsville pole

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – OCTOBER 31: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 King’s Hawaiian Maple Brown Sugar Toyota, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on October 31, 2026 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Denny Hamlin will start his bid for a seventh win at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway from the pole. With a 19.226-second/98.492 mph lap during NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Martinsville on Saturday, he claimed the pole starting spot for Sunday’s Xfinity 500, the penultimate race of the season. It’s his sixth pole of the season.

“Yeah, it was a great lap,” Hamlin said. “Truthfully, I kind of hit all the marks I wanted to hit. The car did a lot of the things I needed it to do, there, on that first lap, so it was a really great job by the race team. Great adjustments, there, and we’ll see what we’ve got tomorrow.”

Joe Gibbs Racing swept the front row. Hamlin’s teammate Ty Gibbs qualified second to join him on the front row of the race starting grid.

Championship points leader Kyle Larson qualified third, and Team Penske duo Austin Cindric and Joey Logano rounded out the top-five in qualifying.

All four Hendrick Motorsports drivers qualified inside the top-10. Larson was joined in the top-10 by teammates Alex Bowman in seventh, William Byron in eighth and Chase Elliott in ninth.

Bowman was one of two non-Chase drivers who qualified in the top-10. The other was Josh Berry in 10th.

Daniel Suarez and Carson Hocevar were the two worst qualifiers among Chase drivers. Suarez qualified 24th and Hocevar 25th.

Cody Ware skipped qualifying as his teammate repaired damage sustained in the preceding practice session.

Ryan Preece recorded the fastest lap in practice before qualifying sixth. Ross Chastain had the fastest 10-consecutive-lap average in practice. He qualified 16th.