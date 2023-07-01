NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin on pole for inaugural street race in Chicago

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 01: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Yahoo! Toyota, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 at the Chicago Street Course on July 01, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

When the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag for its inaugural Grant Park 220 street-course race in downtown Chicago Sunday, it will do do so led by Denny Hamlin. Hamlin captured the pole for the historic race with a 88.435-second/89.557 mph lap in the second of two rounds of qualifying Saturday.

“It’s a lot of fun when you can have days like today,” Hamlin said. “Obviously, our Yahoo Camry is just super-strong. I like where we’re at.”

Tyler Reddick from the Hamlin-co-owned 23XI Racing team qualified second to share the front row with his boss Sunday. Reddick will have to drop to the back after initial pace laps, though, after planned repairs to fix a transaxle issue.

Hamlin was fast throughout the qualifying session. He led group B drivers in the opening round with a 88.369-second/89.624 mph lap. Daniel Suarez was fastest among group A drivers in round one with a 88.755-second/89.234 mph lap, the only lap among the group under 89 seconds and over 89 mph. Suarez wound up fifth by the end of qualifying.

Shane van Gisbergen qualified third for his NASCAR national-level debut in a third Trackhouse Racing entry as teammate to Suarez and Ross Chastain, who failed to advance to the final round.

Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell qualified fourth to give JGR two cars in the official first two rows of the Chicago starting grid and three Toyotas, joining Hamlin and Reddick in the top-four.

Justin Haley and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. failed to make qualifying attempts Saturday after crashes in practice. As a result, they received starting positions in the back.

Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick made it to qualifying before crashing during group B in round one of the qualifying session.

“We were going to be back there anyway,” Harvick said of starting in the back.

Other drivers advancing to round two of qualifying and claiming top-10 starting positions for Sunday’s race included Michael McDowell in sixth, Kyle Larson seventh, Jenson Button eighth, Joey Logano ninth and A.J. Allmendinger in 10th.